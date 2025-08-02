Arun Jaitley’s Son Calls Out Rahul’s Allegation ‘FALSE’, Says ‘Let Me Remind You…’

Rohan Jaitley, son of the late Arun Jaitley, responded sharply to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s statement made at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025.

Gandhi had alleged that former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had threatened him during the farm laws protest.

In a post on X, Rohan Jaitley wrote, “Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020.” He added that his father believed in democracy, consensus, and open dialogue, not in threats over opposing views.

Rohan Jaitley said that if such a situation had occurred in politics, his father would have chosen open discussions to find common ground. He added, “That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today.”

Urging Rahul Gandhi to exercise caution while referring to the deceased, he said, “I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us.” He also recalled an earlier incident where Gandhi allegedly politicised Manohar Parrikar’s final days, calling it “equally poor taste.” Rohan Jaitley concluded his statement by urging that the departed be allowed to rest in peace.

While speaking at the same conclave, Rahul Gandhi made another serious allegation. He said, “I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me. He told me “if you carry on opposing the govt, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you”. I looked at him and said “I don’t think you have an idea who you are talking to”…”

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Annual Legal Conclave- 2025, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me. He told me “if you carry on opposing the govt, fighting the farm laws, we will have… pic.twitter.com/8RJWmHo9fE — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025







In a series of allegation, at the session titled ‘Constitutional Challenges – Perspectives & Pathways’, he said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were not fair. He alleged, “The election system in India is already dead.” Gandhi claimed that over 80 Lok Sabha seats were rigged.

He added, “The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged we suspect the number is over 70 to 80 he would not have been the Prime Minister.” Gandhi said he would soon present evidence to support these claims.

Gandhi Alleges Fake Voters and a Missing Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi further claimed that Congress had conducted a six-month investigation and found irregularities in the voting data. According to Gandhi, “6.5 lakh voters voted, and 1.5 lakh of those voters are fake.” He alleged that the Election Commission of India “does not exist” and has “disappeared.” He said, “It has taken us six months of non-stop work to find this proof.” Gandhi said that the Congress party would soon reveal how a national election “was stolen” and demonstrate that the constitutional institutions meant to protect democracy had been compromised.

