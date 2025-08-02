‘Arun Jaitley Ji Was Sent To Threaten Me’: Rahul Gandhi On Farm Laws

At the Annual Legal Conclave- 2025 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that ex Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had warned him during the farm laws protest.

Speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025 in Delhi, Gandhi said, “I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley ji was sent to threaten me. He told me ‘if you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you.’ I looked at him and said ‘I don’t think you have an idea who you are talking to’.”

Rahul Gandhi Claims 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Were Rigged

At the conclave titled ‘Constitutional Challenges – Perspectives & Pathways’, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were not fair. He said the electoral system in India was “already dead” and alleged large-scale rigging. “The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged, we suspect that the number is over 70 to 80, he would not have been the Prime Minister of India,” Gandhi stated. He promised to reveal evidence “in the coming few days” to prove how the Lok Sabha elections “can be rigged and were rigged.”

Rahul Gandhi: 1.5 Lakh Fake Voters Found, EC Has “Disappeared”

Rahul Gandhi said Congress investigated the alleged fraud over six months. He claimed the Election Commission of India (ECI) “doesn’t exist” and that they received proof from official documents. “6.5 lakh voters voted, and 1.5 lakh of those voters are fake,” he said. He added, “It makes it clear that the institution that defends the Constitution has been obliterated and taken over. We have such proof that will show the whole country that the Election Commission does not exist. It has disappeared.” Gandhi asserted that their findings leave “zero doubt” about electoral manipulation.

Rahul Gandhi Traces Suspicions to 2014 General Elections

Rahul Gandhi said he started suspecting election manipulation in 2014. He pointed out unusual trends during state assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. He stated, “I had a suspicion in the Gujarat Assembly elections already. This ability to win sweeping victories… surprised me.” Gandhi explained that their investigation became serious after Congress faced heavy defeat in Maharashtra despite performing well in the Lok Sabha elections. He said, “In Maharashtra, one crore new voters appeared between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. The bulk of those votes went to the BJP.”

Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Has “No Doubt” About Electoral Fraud

Rahul Gandhi concluded by saying Congress now has “absolutely no doubt” about election fraud. He claimed their six-month investigation produced strong proof. He said their study began after three powerful political parties “just evaporated” in Maharashtra. “We won the Lok Sabha election. And then four months later, we were obliterated,” he said. Gandhi emphasised that the appearance of a large number of new voters raised serious questions. He stated, “Now, I say with absolutely no doubt that we have proof.” He said the Congress will soon make this evidence public to show how the system was compromised.

