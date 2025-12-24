LIVE TV
Home > India > As Aravalli Row Intensifies, Centre Bans New Mining Leases Across Entire Range, Reveals Big Conservation Plan

The Centre has imposed a complete ban on new mining leases across the Aravalli Range from Delhi to Gujarat to curb illegal mining. It has also asked ICFRE to expand no-mining zones and prepare a science-based conservation and sustainable mining plan.

Centre has imposed a complete ban on new mining leases. (Photo: X/@HemanNamo)
Centre has imposed a complete ban on new mining leases. (Photo: X/@HemanNamo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 24, 2025 21:02:05 IST

In a significant step towards conservation, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has issued directions to all concerned States imposing a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases across the entire Aravalli Range, stretching from Delhi to Gujarat, to curb illegal mining, an official release said.

The prohibition will apply uniformly across the Aravalli landscape and is aimed at preserving the integrity of the range as a continuous geological ridge from Gujarat to the National Capital Region. The move seeks to halt unregulated mining activities and strengthen long-term protection of one of India’s oldest mountain systems.

Further, the MoEF&CC has directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas/zones across the entire Aravallis where mining should be prohibited, in addition to the areas already prohibited by the Centre, based on ecological, geological, and landscape-level considerations.

ICFRE has been directed to undertake this exercise as part of preparing a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region. The Plan, which will be placed in the public domain for broad stakeholder consultation, will assess the cumulative environmental impact and ecological carrying capacity, identify ecologically sensitive and conservation-critical areas, and outline measures for restoration and rehabilitation.

This exercise by the Centre would further expand the coverage of protected and prohibited mining areas across the entire Aravallis, taking into account local topography, ecology, and biodiversity.

The Centre has also directed that, for mines already in operation, the concerned State Governments ensure strict compliance with all environmental safeguards and conform to the Supreme Court’s order. Ongoing mining activities are to be regulated stringently, with additional restrictions, to ensure environmental protection and adherence to sustainable mining practices.

The Government of India stands fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, recharging aquifers, and providing environmental services for the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 9:01 PM IST
Tags: Aravalli conservationAravalli miningAravalli mining leasesAravalli Range

QUICK LINKS