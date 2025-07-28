Home > India > How Can A White House Gora Announce Ceasefire? Asks Asaduddin Owaisi, Hits Out At Government Over Playing Cricket With Pakistan

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the government in Lok Sabha, asking how a “gora’ sitting in the White House can announce the ceasefire? Owaisi’s remarks came during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Government against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 28, 2025 23:38:39 IST

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the government in Lok Sabha, asking how a “gora’ sitting in the White House can announce the ceasefire?

Owaisi’s remarks came during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Government against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Owaisi Asks Government How A Gora Sitting in White House Can Announce Ceasefire

During a debate in the lower house, the AIMIM leader said that the President of the United States invited the Army Chief of Pakistan and dined with him, whose speech killed our people. “How can a ‘gora’ sitting in the White House declare India’s ceasefire? Is this your nationalism? “He asked. 

Lashing out at the government, Owaisi said we are stopping 80% of Pakistan’s water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. “Will you play a cricket match? My conscience does not allow me to watch that match, the AIMIM further asked.

He said, “Does this government have the courage to call the 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan. It is a matter of great regret. Who did Pahalgam?”

Owaisi Criticises Government For Playing Cricket With Pakistan

Targeting the government for playing cricket with Pakistan, the AIMIM leader said that Pakistan and Israel are failed states. You have stopped trade with Pakistan, closed your airspace, and stopped their ships from entering our waters, so how will you play a cricket match with Pakistan?

Congratulating the Indian Army, he said they have made India’s Operation Sindoor a success. For me, destroying the terror camp in Bahawalpur was the biggest achievement. 

