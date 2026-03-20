The arrest of Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat has brought about an uproar, highlighting a very disturbing scenario of so called sexual exploitation perpetrated in the name of spirituality. Police investigations found the 67 year old who presented himself as a strong spiritual guide guilty of raping a woman who had been a victim of this on several occasions over a period of years by manipulating her through fear and deceit. The police allege that he would make threats- like making predictions to them about injuring their families and would allegedly give intoxicants in order to manipulate and use them.

Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Under Fire For Washing Ashok Kharat’s Feet, Later Arrested In Sexual Exploitation Case By Nashik Police — Watch Viral Video

As the investigation went further, the investigators found some appalling digital materials that hinted that maybe it was not only one victim of the abuse. A pen drive was found by police, holding approximately 58 objectionable videos, allegedly of several women, and hidden video surveillance of his property. These tapes are being studied as a broadening search on the possibilities of blackmail and systematic exploitation. Authorities believe that the concealed cameras were possibly installed to capture victims without their approval and that this could have been a more orchestrated or bigger scheme of abuse.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video

The case has discovered a political twist as well, as there were reports of Kharat being connected to the influential people and there were viral visuals that depicted the public personalities in relation to him. His arrest has sparked calls to take responsibility and serious questions have been raised on the question of how these reported crimes were not previously checked as he was a big personality. Maharashtra government has since constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case further because the government is still seeking other potential victims and performing a comprehensive study of the entire scope of the so-called network.

Also Read: Who Is Ashok Kharat? Retired Navy Officer Arrested By Nashik Police In Sexual Exploitation Case Following Seizure Of 58 Objectionable Videos