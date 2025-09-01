LIVE TV
Assam: 13 Rohingyas Detained In Barpeta's Howly, Including 7 children

In a major operation, police on Sunday detained 13 Rohingyas, including seven children, in the Howly area of Assam’s Barpeta district. The group comprised three men, three women, and seven minors aged between 3 and 11 years, said the Assam Police.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: Suresh
Published: September 1, 2025 15:30:00 IST

In a major operation, police on Sunday detained 13 Rohingyas, including seven children, in the Howly area of Assam’s Barpeta district.

The group comprised three men, three women, and seven minors aged between 3 and 11 years, said the Assam Police.

Police added, “Preliminary investigations revealed that they had travelled from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi, before reaching Barpeta by train. After disembarking at Barpeta Road Railway Station, they boarded a tempo and were heading towards an undisclosed destination along National Highway 27.”

Realising that his passengers were Rohingyas, the auto driver abandoned them near Howly Civil Hospital on NH-27 out of fear of legal complications and fled. Residents, noticing the unfamiliar group, alerted the police, leading to their detention.

The detainees have been identified as Mohammad Rofique (37), Nur Ali (62), Mohammad Alom (35), Ashiya Khatun (35), Shakutara Begum (28), and Sayeda Khatoon (53), along with seven children — Kismotara Begum (10), Minara Begum (8), Mohammad Ibrahim (5), Hamid Rehman (3), Mohammad Usman (11), Mohammad Ismail (7), and Asma Tara (3). All hail from Mondu area in Myanmar’s Aircap district.

During questioning, the detainees said that they had entered India in 2012 and had since been staying in Jammu and Kashmir. However, police found that their Refugee Cards were obtained only in 2024. They further stated they were attempting to return to refugee camps in Bangladesh through Assam.

Police officials said the authenticity of these claims would be verified during detailed investigation. The detainees are currently in police custody at Howly for further interrogation.

ALSO READ: Last Day: 36,475 Claims Filed For Inclusion, 2,17,049 For Exclusion In Bihar SIR; Objections Will Be Considered Even After Sept 1

Tags: Assam PoliceRohingya

