Assam Businessman Murdered: Wife, Class 9 Daughter, and Two Teens Arrested in Dibrugarh

In a shocking case from Assam's Dibrugarh, businessman Uttam Gogoi was allegedly murdered by his wife and Class 9 daughter, along with two teen accomplices. Police say the killing was a long-planned conspiracy. Jewellery and money were allegedly given as payment to two teenage boys, including the girl’s boyfriend. All four suspects have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 3, 2025 22:19:23 IST

A horrifying murder case has emerged from Assam’s Dibrugarh district where 52-year-old businessman Uttam Gogoi was allegedly killed in a well-orchestrated plot involving his wife, minor daughter, and two teenage boys. The murder took place at his home in Lahon Gaon, Jamira, on July 25, initially appearing to be a robbery, but later confirmed by police as a premeditated homicide.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy, four people including Gogoi’s wife, daughter, and two others were arrested after intense interrogation at the Barbaruah Police Station.

“We have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Uttam Gogoi. His wife, daughter, and two others were brought to the station for questioning,” Reddy told PTI.

Class 9 Daughter Confesses to Murder Plot

In a shocking confession, Gogoi’s teenage daughter, a Class 9 student, admitted to playing a role in her father’s murder. Police suspect the act was not impulsive but the result of a long-term plan that had been attempted and failed multiple times in the past.

“It was a long-term plan to kill the man. They had also attempted to kill him earlier, but those efforts failed. Unfortunately, they managed to carry out the murder in July,” a police officer revealed.

Teenage Accomplices Hired as Contract Killers

According to reports, the girl’s 21-year-old boyfriend, Dipjyoti Buragohain, and another minor were recruited as part of the murder conspiracy. The police allege that the teens were paid in gold jewellery and cash to execute the plan.

The relationship between the girl and Buragohain is believed to be a key factor in the crime. Authorities have recovered some of the jewellery used as payment to the teen assailants, confirming a murder-for-hire angle.

Family Suspected Foul Play After Spotting Injuries

The victim’s brother recounted to media outlets that the family was initially told that Uttam Gogoi had died of a “pressure stroke”. But upon arriving at the residence, he noticed injuries on his brother’s body including a severed ear which raised immediate suspicion.

“We found a piece of his ear and the umbrella was open. We thought it was a dacoity case. But the cut marks on his ear made it clear something else had happened,” the brother said.

Residents Demand Justice

Following the arrests, Barbaruah residents staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding strict punishment for those involved. The community was left shaken by the brutality and betrayal in the case.

Motive Still Under Investigation

While police have confirmed that the murder was carefully planned, the exact motive behind the crime is still under investigation. Investigators are now focusing on reconstructing the timeline of events, verifying communications between the accused, and analyzing digital and financial trails.

The teenage daughter and the two alleged contract killers, all reportedly under 18 years old, are being dealt with under juvenile law provisions, while the adult accused, including the mother, face criminal charges under the Indian Penal Code.

