Assam CM Challenges Zubeen Garg’s Death Report, Says Post Mortem To Be Conducted Again

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a second autopsy of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will take place in Guwahati on Tuesday, ahead of his cremation. The procedure will be held at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the presence of a doctor from AIIMS Guwahati.

CM Sarma said the process aims to address public demands and provide clarity on the singer’s death. Authorities confirmed that the post-mortem will start in the morning of September 23 and is expected to last between one and 1.5 hours.

As a #ZubeenFan, personally I didn’t endorse the idea of a second post mortem on his body. But as Chief Minister, people’s sentiment hold more weight than my opinion. Hence we have consented to cut open his body and do a second post mortem. pic.twitter.com/lHxPkh4rX1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2025

Public Demands Prompt Second Autopsy

Sarma stated that people across Assam have requested another post-mortem following the original procedure conducted in Singapore. Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita discussed the matter with Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. The chief minister confirmed that the family has consented to the examination.

He added that once the autopsy concludes, the singer’s remains will be brought to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for public viewing. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Meghalaya officials will attend the funeral, reflecting the singer’s significance at both state and national levels.

Funeral Procession Details Announced

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will be transported to GMCH at 7:30 am for the autopsy. The procession will begin from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and is expected to last four to five hours, temporarily affecting traffic on the highway. Schools, colleges, and government offices in Kamrup district will remain closed to allow public participation. Assam Police will serve as pallbearers, while family members, including his wife Garima, will join the procession. Union Minister Rijiju will represent the central government, emphasizing the national significance of the late singer’s contributions to music. Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore after suffering a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island last week. Earlier reports incorrectly suggested a scuba diving accident. The Singapore authorities confirmed drowning as the cause of death in his official death certificate. Chief Minister Sarma clarified that the death certificate differs from the post-mortem report, which Assam authorities are seeking from Singapore. The singer’s untimely death has left Assam and the wider music community in mourning, with fans and fellow artists expressing deep grief over the loss of the cultural icon.

The Assam government is coordinating with Singapore officials to obtain the official post-mortem report. CM Sarma emphasized that the documents will be sent to the CID once received. Authorities are ensuring transparency and accuracy to address public concern. The government has also planned official arrangements for the funeral, including security, public participation, and coordination with family members. Zubeen Garg’s legacy in music and culture has prompted widespread attention, and the second autopsy aims to respect public sentiment while completing legal and procedural requirements ahead of the singer’s final rites.

