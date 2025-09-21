LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 04:04:07 IST

Janasanyog (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on early Sunday, received the mortal remains of eminent singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 4 in New Delhi.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister arrived in the national capital on Saturday evening to receive the singer’s mortal remains. The Chief Minister placed a floral wreath on the coffin carrying the embalmed body of the singer at around 12.55 am. CM Sarma also laid a gamocha on the coffin. Union Minister of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, senior officials of the Government of Assam and the Government of India and admirers also paid floral tribute to the deceased.

Before the coffin was lifted, the Chief Minister sang in unison with other dignitaries and admirers the popular song ‘Mayabini’, which the singer requested everyone to sing when he was no more. The mortal remains were carried from Singapore by Air India Flight AI 2116 and then to a special chartered flight for onward journey to Guwahati.

The heartthrob and voice of millions, Zubeen, drowned on Friday while swimming at Lazarus Island, Singapore. He was 52. The singer had gone to participate in the North East India Festival.

The mortal remains will be kept at the Sarusajai Sports Complex on Sunday to enable people to pay their last respects.

Chief Minister Sarma disclosed that the mortal remains would be taken straight to the singer’s residence at Kharghuli from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Dr. Sarma appealed to legions of fans and admirers not to gather at the singer’s residence so that the bereaved family can spend some time with the mortal remains of the singer. Zubeen is survived by his wife and father.

The release stated that the Government of Assam has declared three days of state mourning from 20 to 22 September following the tragic death of the iconic singer and music composer. During this period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will be kept in abeyance. Essential service activities under ‘Sewa Saptah’ will continue, while ceremonial or benefit-distribution events stand postponed.

A pall of gloom has descended in Assam and beyond its borders following the tragic demise of the much-loved singer and composer. Life came to a standstill in the capital city and other parts of Assam with shopkeepers downing their shutters and people paying tribute to the departed soul. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assamchief-minister-himanta-biswa-sarmaigi-airport-delhimortal-remainsstate-mourning-assamZubeen Garg

RELATED News

PM Modi concludes one-day visit to Gujarat
Tejashwi Yadav will be CM face of Mahagathbandhan: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Europe Cyber Attack Chaos

LATEST NEWS

Prismoline Onboards New Leadership as It Eyes Pan-India Expansion
Asia Cup: Bangladesh pip Sri Lanka in first Super Fours clash in nail-biting thriller
Sonny Curtis, Writer of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Theme, Passes Away At 88
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg
"American workers being replaced with lower-paid foreign labour," White House justifies H-1B visa move
8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Fitment Factor, Calculations And Timeline
US' H-1B fee move can have ripple effects on American innovation system, will impact Indian tech companies: Nasscom
Asia Cup: An unstoppable India set to take on Pakistan in Super Four clash amid off-the-field drama
Violence erupts at anti-immigration protest in Netherlands
India Surpasses Asia's Aviation Leaders in Air Passenger Traffic Growth
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg

QUICK LINKS