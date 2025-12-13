LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam Woman Arrested Over Suspected Pakistan Link As Investigators Uncover Mysterious Money Trail In Tense, Shocking Twist

Assam police arrested Tezpur woman Jyotika Kalita over suspected links to a foreign money-transfer network tied to Pakistan. Unexplained funds, multiple bank accounts, and seized ATM cards point to a complex laundering operation. Officials are probing possible national security and cross-border implications.

Assam Woman’s Arrest Exposes Suspected Pak-Linked Money Network (Pc: Freepik Representative)
Assam Woman’s Arrest Exposes Suspected Pak-Linked Money Network (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 13, 2025 03:36:21 IST

The state of Assam has been involved in a national security issue with the arrest of a woman from Sonitpur district, receiving the charge of Jyotika Kalita, who was said to have been connected to an alleged foreign money transfer network having possible ties with Pakistan. 

The authorities found the money of great amount and nature not explained going into a bank account in Borjhar village and that is why a case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

The woman was married to a Pakistani national this year, which along with her traveling abroad, has made her the main suspect in the complicated financial and security investigation.

Suspicious Financial Network

The investigation led by Sonitpur district Police is ongoing and has already revealed a very complex operation that likely involves various parties and financial transfer channels. The fact that the police have taken 44 ATM cards, 17 bank passbooks and other important financial documents from the suspects indicates that there is a major network using advanced methods of money laundering which is indeed very hard to detect.

The police believe that the suspects were using multiple “mule accounts” through which they routed large amounts of money that were probably international, including through cybercrimes. 

The total number of people arrested in the case of this specific financial network, which includes Jyotika Kalita, has reached four; three of the suspects have already been taken to Sonitpur Central Jail to be held during the trial.

International Security Implications

The whole matter of the arrest emphasizes the need to talk about and deal with the issues of security between borders and financial systems that are used for anti-national activities. The relationship forged through marriage to a Pakistani citizen, together with the dubious financial transactions, brings forth a situation that is no longer just about financial fraud.

Such cases are frequently very carefully investigated in order to uncover any possible connections to espionage, terror financing, or other activities that could be harmful to the country.

The Assam Police are not only looking into the travel history of the arrested woman but also her foreign contacts and those of her associates with the aim of completely dismantling the network and finding out who the unexplained funds have ultimately gone to and for what reason. 

The investigation shows that the state is determined to maintain the policy of zero tolerance towards any activities that threaten national security.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 3:36 AM IST
Tags: Assam arrestPakistan LinkTezpur woman

