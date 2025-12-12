Three Men Die Shockingly During Alleged Black Magic Ritual In Chhattisgarh, Police Investigate Mysterious Tragic Incident

The dark chase of extreme wealth ended up tragically late Wednesday night in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, where three men lost their lives under unexplained conditions during supposedly a black magic ritual.

According to reports, the dead were seduced by the offer of a fantastic 50-fold return on a Rs 5 lakh initial investment. This deadly spell has brought to light the terrible hazards of reliance on superstitions and the allure of quick money-making.

Mysterious Deaths: Ritual Site Uncovered

The corpses of the dead individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Memon, who was a scrap dealer, Suresh Sahu of Tulsi Nagar, and Nitish Kumar from Durg. The ages of the three men were all in the range of 40 to 45 years. Their dead bodies were discovered lying in a room of a scrapyard located in Barbaspur, which is within the area of Urga police station.

The entire location has become the point of interest for the investigators. The first info suggests that the room had been prepared for a ritual ceremony, hence raising the doubts of either murder or suicide due to superstitious faith. What the ritual was and especially what led to their death at the same time, is still the main question.

The police are doing a thorough investigation of the scene looking for any drugs, paraphernalia, or indications that might be responsible for the death, whether it is poisoning, suffocation, or other things related to the so-called black magic practice at the time.

Investment Trap: The Promise of Quick Riches

It seems like the money factor was the biggest reason for the deadly meeting. The huge, promised reward of Rs 2.5 crore(50 times Rs 5 lakh) is a very big temptation that, unfortunately, the men did not see the risks. The incident shows the existence of a social problem wherein the desperate or greedy people are used by fraudsters or practitioners of black magic (jadu-tona) who take advantage of the desire for easy wealth.

The police are now trying to find out who made this promise. Was there a con artist from outside or was one of the dead doing the ritual himself with deadly consequences? They are looking for any outside person who might have directed or taken part in the ceremony before escaping and are focusing on this. This unfortunate incident is a clear warning about the dangers of irrational beliefs and the chasing of quick, unrealistic fortunes.

