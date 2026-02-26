Attempted Murder or Alleged Assault? Kerala Health Minister Veena George Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was admitted to Kannur Government Medical College on Thursday after reportedly sustaining injuries to her neck and hand during a Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) black flag protest at Kannur Railway Station.

The incident took place near the ticket counter as the minister reached the station to board the Vande Bharat Express. During the protest and the chaos that followed, she is said to have been injured. She was initially rushed to Kannur District Hospital for medical attention before being shifted for further treatment.

Following the incident, her scheduled travel was cancelled. Protests against the health minister have intensified across Kannur in recent days.

How Veena George Attacked?

Earlier, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers in Adoor vandalised the Youth Congress flagpoles and tore down posters related to the VD Satheesan-led “Pothuyatra” during a protest march held in response to the attack on the State Health Minister.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Wednesday argued that it has been clarified that no members of the Kerala Students Union approached the State Health Minister Veena George during the protest.

“Our preliminary inquiry and the visuals aired by channels so far clearly show that KSU workers only staged a protest; not a single person went near the Minister (Veena George). There were just three or four KSU protesters and nearly 30-35 police personnel present at the spot. The only visuals available show the Minister moving forward and shouting…” he said.

He stressed that if any KSU member is attested to any wrongdoing, strict action will be taken. Furthermore, he defied the credibility of assault claims, stating that there is no visual of any KSU members approaching the state Health Minister.

“If there is any wrongdoing on the part of KSU workers, we will take action. But based on the information we have now, no one approached the Minister. We protest by showing black flags. We will further examine the incident. It is election season; people can claim anything. Has any media house obtained a single frame showing an attack? Has anyone captured even a visual of someone approaching the Minister?” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

