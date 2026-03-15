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Home > India > Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

Amid West Asia tensions, SpiceJet restricts Dubai flights and launches special Fujairah–India services; Gulf Air reroutes flights via Dammam.

SpiceJet restricts Dubai flights and launches special Fujairah–India services. (Image: ANI)
SpiceJet restricts Dubai flights and launches special Fujairah–India services. (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 15, 2026 19:29:39 IST

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Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

Amid disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, SpiceJet on Sunday announced that it will operate special flights from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to India to assist passengers. 

The airline also said that flight operations to and from Dubai have been further restricted due to the evolving situation in the region, which could lead to changes in flight schedules. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a post on X, it said, “Travel Update: Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations to/from Dubai have been further restricted, which may result in changes to flight schedules. We are actively communicating the passengers about the changes via SMS/Email on the registered contact details. Passengers are advised to check their flight status via https://spicejet.com/#status before leaving for the airport, and can contact our 24×7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for any immediate assistance.”

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“SpiceJet operates special flights from Fujairah to India. Check your flight status before heading to the airport,” it added.

Gulf Air also issued an advisory that several of its flights are operating via Dammam.

In a post on X, Gulf Air said, “Update: As the closure of Bahrain airspace continues, Gulf Air is temporarily operating a number of commercial flights via Dammam. Next update: 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) Mar 16.”

“Gulf Air has expanded its operations via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam. All passengers can now book commercial flights to LHR, BOM & BKK on http://gulfair.com or the Gulf Air app for travel between 15-16 March, with new dates to be announced in due course,” it added.

A statement by Spice Jet said that in addition to these services, the airline is also operating a special flight from Dubai to Pune today to assist passengers looking to travel to India.

On March 16, the airline will operate four special flights from Fujairah to India and one additional flight from Dubai to India.

SpiceJet has been coordinating with airport authorities and other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and passenger handling for these special services, the release noted.

Earlier on March 4, SpiceJet also operated eight special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate the return of Indian nationals, according to the airline’s release.

(With ANI Inputs)

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First published on: Mar 15, 2026 7:27 PM IST
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Tags: dubai flightsflightsFujairah India flightsGulf Air Dammam routespicejetWest Asia conflict

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Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

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Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

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Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights
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Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights
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