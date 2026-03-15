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Home > India > Delhi Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Strangles Woman To Death In Hotel Room After Having Sex As Argument Over Marriage Turns Ugly

Delhi Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Strangles Woman To Death In Hotel Room After Having Sex As Argument Over Marriage Turns Ugly

A 24-year-old man, Abhishek Tiwari, has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly strangling a woman to death in a hotel room.

24-year-old man arrested by Delhi Police (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
24-year-old man arrested by Delhi Police (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 15, 2026 18:22:57 IST

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Delhi Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Strangles Woman To Death In Hotel Room After Having Sex As Argument Over Marriage Turns Ugly

The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly strangling a woman to death in a hotel room, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Tiwari, confessed during interrogation to meeting the victim through a common friend two years ago, after which the two became close.

According to police, Tiwari alleged that the woman had been pressuring him to marry her, a commitment he wished to avoid and subsequently allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate her.

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Police stated that the accused called the victim to a hotel room and allegedly strangled her to death after having sex with her in the room. He subsequently fled the spot.

A Delhi Police official added that the accused was produced before a local court, where police will seek his custody remand for further investigation into the incident.

Further details awaited.

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly molesting and criminally intimidating a woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal informed that a team from the KNK Marg Police Station in Delhi’s Rohini, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Pramod Anand and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Prashant Vihar) Ramphool Meena, arrested the accused, who works as an Uber driver.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Choudhary (34), resident of Badli village in Delhi. He is a 10th pass. He has been involved in a case of dowry death, the officials said.

The officials said that when the bike reached near the Sector-13 Dividing Road, KNK Marg, the rider allegedly started misbehaving with her by touching her inappropriately. When she resisted, the accused threatened her not to raise any alarm. Thereafter, he dropped the victim near FU Block, Pitampura, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal said, “In view of the sensitivity of the matter and in order to nab the accused person, a team led by Insp Pramod Anand, SHO/P.S. KNK Marg, comprising SI Saurabh Malik, W/SI Rinki and HC Sunil was constituted and investigation was taken up. During the investigation, the details of the alleged Uber bike were collected, and the accused, aged about 34 years, was traced.”

“Thereafter, raids were conducted, and the accused was apprehended from his house. During sustained interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the incident. Accordingly, he was arrested, and the said motorcycle was also taken into police possession. The accused has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by the court. Further investigation of the case is in progress,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 6:21 PM IST
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Delhi Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Strangles Woman To Death In Hotel Room After Having Sex As Argument Over Marriage Turns Ugly
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