LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar

Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar

Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 04:37:20 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Authorities in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district have begun relocating families affected by continuous landslides in the Kalaban village, where land sinking has impacted nearly 70 families since last Saturday.

Speaking on the situation, SDM Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria said that the administration acted promptly after following the order of the district collector.

“In Kalaban, the land has sunken, affecting 70 families, and it began last Saturday and continues. As soon as administration was informed about it, the DC instructed us to monitor it and relocate people to safer places and provide all necessary facilities”,said Imran Rashid Kataria.

“Several families have been moved to the homes of relatives, while others have been shifted to shelter camps, where food and essential services are being arranged. Authorities have also taken measures to ensure the safety of livestock, relocating animals from vulnerable areas,” he added further.

A land drift activity has triggered the massive landslide, because of which more than 25 residential structures were completely damaged.

J-K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana inspected the landslide-affected areas of Mendhar in Poonch and directed the local administration to provide relief support to the affected families.

Addressing the media during his visit on Tuesday, Minister Rana said, “The landslide has impacted many houses…Close to 25 houses have been totally damaged by the landslide… Additionally, around 15-20 houses have developed cracks…The whole area has become unsafe…More than half of the village has been impacted…We have conveyed the instructions to the local administration for providing relief material to the affected people…The government is standing with the people during this tough time…”

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Thard village in Udhampur on Tuesday and reviewed ongoing restoration works on National Highway 44 (NH-44).

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) had remained closed for around eight days following massive landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall. The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with affected families and enquired about their well-being. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: heavy-landslidejk-land-driftkalaban-villagemendharPoonch

RELATED News

Nepal GenZ Protests: Air India, IndiGo To Operate Special Flights From Delhi to Kathmandu And Back
No shortage of resources for tribal development: CM Vishnu Dev Sai
Border Districts Remain on High Alert Amid Violent Protests in Nepal, Helpline Numbers Issued
Should You Worry? ECI Holds Third CEOs Conference This Year For Nationwide SIR
Eknath Shinde speaks to stranded Maharashtra tourists in Nepal, assures help for safe return

LATEST NEWS

ITR Filing Deadline Extension: Tax Return For Pensioners In 2025? Here’s What Retirees Need To Know
Vivek Oberoi calls for participation in Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 on PM Narendra Modi's birthday
What Is Sushila Karki’s Connection to India’s BHU? Gen Z’s Choice For Nepal’s Interim PM
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Drew Barrymore say Steven Spielberg "changed both of our lives"
Welox Pharma Broadens Its Mission to Provide Accessible Healthcare Worldwide
Indian Supercross Racing League announces Hyderabad as venue for round two
World’s First Gen Z Uprising In Nepal: What We Know About Anti-Corruption Protests
Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar
French President Macron meets Qatari Emir, reiterates his commitment to sovereignty of Qatar after Israeli strikes
"Jai Mahakal wohi hai asli Khiladi," responds Akshay Kumar when fans chant 'Ek Khiladi Sab Pe Bhari'
Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar
Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar
Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar
Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar

QUICK LINKS