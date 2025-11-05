LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

As Bihar gears up for elections, estranged brothers Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav’s frosty airport encounter reveals the deepening rift within Lalu Prasad’s family, threatening to split RJD’s core vote bank and reshape the state’s political landscape.

Tej Pratap and Tejashwi’s Yadav Awkward Airport Encounter Sparks Talk of Yadav Family Rift Ahead of Bihar Polls (Pc: X)
Tej Pratap and Tejashwi’s Yadav Awkward Airport Encounter Sparks Talk of Yadav Family Rift Ahead of Bihar Polls (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 5, 2025 16:37:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

The Bihar election season is filled with high stakes, however, it has also raised the ugly specter of a serious estrangement between Lalu Prasad’s two sons, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav. Their political destinies began to split months ago, with Tejashwi being in the forefront of the Mahagathbandhan while Tej Pratap heads his own party-Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD). A recent awkward encounter at Patna airport was yet another testimony to the distance between the two brothers.



Once political allies, the brothers were reported to cross paths in public tense with unspoken tension that went viral on social media. Neither greeted the other; the somber silence proved a strong visual metaphor for the broken political inheritance of the Yadav family.

In the midst of unbridled campaigning, this public non-meeting brings to light that the battle for Bihar is not merely a battle of ideologies but a war of gargantuan personal stakes, a family feud poised to splinter its core votebase.

Mahua vs. Raghopur: The Electoral Tussle

The political ramifications of their personal rift are most palpable in their respective constituencies. Tejashwi recently campaigned in Mahua against his elder brother, supporting RJD’s official candidate in an action that drew Tej Pratap’s very public rebuke.

His elder brother returned fire with the incendiary “child’s rattle” slur, undermining Tejashwi’s maturity and further threatening to enter the fray in his younger brother’s bastion of Raghopur.

Such back-and-forth campaigning is a clear threat to the RJD’s hegemony since Tej Pratap’s entry into the contest, especially in Mahua, where he had won in 2015, would split crucial Yadav and RJD loyalist votes. The Mahua tussle has thus become a microcosm of the bigger struggle: legitimacy of RJD leadership under Tejashwi versus the claim of the elder brother.

Family Inheritance: Split in Core Vote

The rift within the family has manifested itself as a division within the traditional vote bank of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in India. The primary lend-a-hand to Tej Pratap’s Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) is from a section of traditional RJD voters who either owe allegiance to the elder son or who feel disaffected with Tejashwi’s leadership.

Such vote fragmentation plays against Mahagathbandhan’s chances of forming government since it is certain to shift several constituency advantages to NDA candidates. This possible political collision due to sibling cold war may prove to be the unpredictable variable in the electoral calculus in a few key seats.

The end result will not only determine the next government in Bihar but will also settle the question of who stands to inherit the political legacy of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Also Read: “Congress Would Have Swept Haryana Polls”: Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H Files’ In Latest Charge At EC, BJP Over ‘Vote Chori’

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 4:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar ElectionsTej Pratap Yadavtejashwi yadav

RELATED News

‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

Telangana Tragedy: Woman And Toddler Mysteriously Jump Into Hussain Sagar Lake, Police Probe Heartbreaking Suicide Case

Muslim Man Can’t Register Second Marriage Without First Wife’s Consent: Kerala High Court

Salman Khan Gets Summoned Over ‘Misleading’ Pan Masala Ad: How Can Rs.4 Lakh Per Kilogram Saffron Come In Rs. 5 Pouch?

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

LATEST NEWS

Tech Giant IBM Announces Layoff Of Thousands Of Employees By The End Of This Year, Check Who Will Be Impacted

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

China Offers To Help India Fight Severe Air Pollution

Haq Movie X Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Starrer Based On Shah Bano Case Packs A Punch, Fans Call It ‘Mindblowing’

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 – Dubai Edition Celebrates Global Leaders of Change

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Secures History, But What Political Challenges Await NYC’s New Mayor?

Ajay Devgn Hints at ‘Golmaal 5’ Set in Goa, Tags Rohit Shetty in Teasing Post

‘Marriage Was A Trap For Money’: Madhampatty Rangaraj Finally Breaks Silence On Shocking Joy Crizildaa Allegations

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz
Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz
Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz
Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

QUICK LINKS