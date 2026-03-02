LIVE TV
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Triggers Massive Protests In India: From Kashmir To Lucknow, Protestors Mourn Iran Supreme Leader's Death Leaving Internet Bitterly Divided

The killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an alleged US-Israel air strike has sparked massive protests across India. Shia communities held rallies, condolence meetings and candle marches from Kashmir to Karnataka. Social media remained sharply divided over the demonstrations.

Mass protests erupt across India after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing. Photo: ANI.
Mass protests erupt across India after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 2, 2026 10:12:49 IST

The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli-US air strike on Saturday has prompted unprecedented protests across India. Shia mourners took to the streets in several Indian cities on Sunday to express grief and anger over the killing of Khamenei.

Protests were witnessed in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kashmir, Leh, Karnataka and several other cities and towns across the country. Demonstrators gathered in large numbers, holding processions and offering prayers in memory of the Iranian leader.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killing: Massive Protest in Kashmir

In Kashmir, large demonstrations were reported from Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Pulwama.

Tens of thousands of protesters were seen beating their chests in mourning rituals while chanting slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed for calm amid the widespread protests.

In a post on X, the Office of the Chief Minister stated, “Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.”

Protests In Lucknow: Effigies Of Trump, Netanyahu To Be Burned

In Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, scores of people gathered near the Bara Imambara mosque. Protesters shouted slogans, while women mourners were seen clinging to photographs of Khamenei and weeping.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, announced that effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be burnt during protests scheduled for Monday.

He also declared a three-day mourning period for the Shia community. During this time, community members will wear black, hoist black flags at their homes and organise special prayers.

Condolence Meetings in Bhopal and Ajmer

In Bhopal, a mass condolence meeting and protest to mourn and condemn Khamenei’s death. Condolence prayers were held at the Shia Mosque in the Karond area.

Imam Syed Bankar Hussain and prominent religious leader Syed Azhar Hussain Rizwi said Khamenei’s “martyrdom” during the holy month of Ramadan and his contributions to Islam would be remembered.

In Ajmer, the Shia community also announced a three-day mourning period. The announcement was made by Syed Asif Ali, a community leader, who appealed to members to observe mourning and refrain from celebrations during this time.

Condolence meetings were held at Dargah in Dorai and Taragarh in Ajmer, where members of the community offered prayers and expressed grief over the incident.

Candle March at AMU

Students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Aligarh organised a candle march and performed funeral prayers for Khamenei.

Maulana Bahlol Raza described the protest as a message to the global community.

“This is a message for all that wherever the oppressed are killed, we will raise our voice for them… Khamenei has been killed, but after him, thousands of Khameneis have been born today…”

Karnataka Village Where  Khamenei Once Visited Observes Silence

In Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, a place Khamenei had once visited, residents observed silence, and shops and commercial establishments voluntarily shut down.

Villagers announced a three-day mourning period as a mark of tribute to the Shia leader. All celebrations and public events were suspended to maintain a peaceful environment in the village.

Social Media Divided Over Protests

While the protests drew significant participation on the ground, social media platforms reflected a divided response.

Some users condemned the United States and Israel, accusing them of disregarding international law and violating the sovereignty of a nation.

Others questioned why Indian Muslims were publicly mourning a foreign leader while remaining silent on domestic issues. Some even questioned, while Iranian women are celebrating the killing of the supreme leader, why are people in India mourning his death? 

An X user, @ZahackTanvir, wrote, “Shia protests in #Kargil, Kashmir, in support of the Khamenei regime remind us of the pre-1947 Khilafat Movement in India, when Sunni leaders and their Congress Party counterparts supported the Turkish #Ottoman Empire.

In both cases, neither Iran nor #Turkey has anything to do with Indian Muslims. Yet, time and again, we see them championing foreign causes. Let us ask ourselves why.”

Another user, Monica Verma, posted, “After J&K, mass protests in Lucknow by Shia community against killing of Khamenei. Every sect of Muslims in India has a foreign daddy. Loyalty to country is prerogative of only one community?”

In contrast, a Ladakh-based X user, @Tsering_gaphel, described the gatherings as peaceful, “A peaceful and massive protest rally in Kargil, Ladakh, India, demonstrating solidarity with Imam Khamenei and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Also Read: ‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:12 AM IST
