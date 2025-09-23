LIVE TV
Home > India > Ayodhya's Ramleela begins with grandeur, actors portray divine roles

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 06:50:08 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): The much-awaited Ramleela began on Monday in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, with devotional fervour and grand theatrical presentation. The seventh edition of the event commenced at the iconic Ram Katha Park, starting with scenes depicting the birth of Lord Ram.

Renowned actor Vindu Dara Singh captivated the audience with his portrayal of Lord Shiva, while veteran film actor Avtar Gill essayed the role of Narad Muni. Bollywood actress Sonam Tiwari brought the character of Goddess Parvati to life with her performance.

This year’s edition features several notable personalities, including actor Puneet Ishwar, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, MP Ravi Kishan, and others. The ensemble cast is set to mesmerise the audience with their renditions of Ramayan episodes over the coming days.

Organisers stated that Ayodhya’s Ramleela is among the largest productions of its kind globally. Last year, over 45 crore viewers watched the event through live telecast. Founder-President Subhash Malik and General Secretary Shubham Malik announced that the Ramleela will be broadcast live daily from 7 pm to 10 pm, urging devotees to tune in from their homes and extend their blessings.

The opening day of the Ramleela featured several episodes. It began with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati listening to the story of Lord Ram. This was followed by the scene of Kamdev breaking Narad’s meditation, after which Narad, in the form of a monkey, attempted to arrange a swayamvar. Another episode showed Lord Vishnu receiving a curse that he would need the help of monkeys in the future. The day concluded with the depiction of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad performing penance and seeking boons.

Vindu Dara Singh, who is playing Lord Shiva’s character, said, “Om namah Siva, is all I want to say. I am here in Ayodhya, giving my service to Lord Shiva…I am thrilled. Ramleena is performed all over India, but the Ramleela of Ayodhya is magnificent.”

Avatar Gill, who is playing the role of Narad, said, “I come to Ayodhya every year. Ayodya is becoming grand with every passing year. Roads are constructed, development is happening, and Ayodhya is prospering.”

Naval, who essayed the role of Lord Indra, expressed his gratitude, saying, “This is my third time being part of Ramleela. It is my good fortune to participate in this sacred production on the land of Lord Ram.”

The grand event will continue for several days, depicting key chapters from the Ramayan, and is expected to draw massive viewership both on-ground and via broadcast. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ayodhyabindoo-dara-singhLord Ramlord shivaramleelasonam-tiwariuttar pradesh

QUICK LINKS