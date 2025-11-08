Balloon With ‘Pakistan’ Written On It Found Near Jammu Border; Security Stepped Up

Panic spread in the outskirts of Jammu on Friday after a green-and-white balloon bearing the word “Pakistan” was recovered close to the International Border (IB). The balloon was found in the Ranjan area under the jurisdiction of the Gharota Police Station, around three kilometres inside the Indo-Pak border, according to police sources.

The balloon, suspected to have drifted across the border, was seized after the locals spotted it and informed the authorities. A joint team of Jammu Police and the Indian Army reached the location and took the balloon into custody for further examination.

Security heightened

Authorities have heightened security in the region due to the sensitivity of the border and recent escalations of cross-border activities. “The matter is being investigated to ascertain the circumstances under which the balloon entered Indian territory,” sources said.

Indeed, the incident has happened at a time when relations between India and Pakistan are already very tense due to several diplomatic and security-related developments.

Recently, Pakistan denied entry to more than a dozen Hindu pilgrims who traveled with a Sikh Jatha for Guru Nanak Jayanti at Nankana Sahib. The Pakistani authorities reportedly said that only Sikh devotees are allowed entry to the shrine. This move sparked a diplomatic controversy with sharp reactions from Indian authorities.

Security Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror Network Intensifies Across J&K

Besides, cross-border activities associated with terror networks have also increased. Budgam Police, on Friday, initiated a crackdown on Jammu & Kashmir nationals operating from Pakistan and PoK for their alleged involvement in funding, logistics, propaganda, and recruitment for terror outfits. Several digital devices and incriminating materials were seized during raids targeting relatives and associates of these operatives.

Similarly, in the Kulgam district, several CASOs were conducted as part of an in-depth investigation into people helping terror facilitators across the border. Several have been booked under various sections of the law.

Meanwhile, the BSF, in separate operations along the Punjab border, intercepted cross-border smuggling attempts and recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and a packet of heroin weighing 552 grams.

In another action against crime and narcotics, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth Rs 53 lakh belonging to a drug peddler in Samba district. The accused was found to have acquired assets using proceeds of drug trafficking.

With increasing security threats across the Indo-Pak border, from narcotics smuggling to drones, the recovery of the balloon, with “Pakistan” written on it, has added to public anxiety and spurred further vigilance.

Authorities have called on residents in border areas to be on the lookout and promptly report any suspicious objects or activities. Further investigation is on.

ALSO READ: Mother And 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Home, Police Probe Chilling Robbery