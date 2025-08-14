LIVE TV
Bank Holiday On Independence Day 2025: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On August 15?

Bank Holiday On Independence Day 2025: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On August 15?

Banks across India will remain closed on August 15, 2025, for Independence Day. While physical branches shut, digital banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs will remain fully operational nationwide.

Bank Holiday (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Bank Holiday (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: August 14, 2025 17:03:00 IST

Bank Holiday Alert: As the nation, India, anticipates the celebration of Independence Day on August 15, 2025, most people wonder whether banks will be open on the day.

Shutdown in the country

On Independence Day On Independence Day (August 15), all banks in the country, both public and private, shall be closed. According to the Reserve Bank of India, it is one of their listed holidays of this calendar, and it is applicable in all states and union territories.

Possibility of a Long Weekend

The holiday this year, being on a Friday, would be followed directly by the scheduled bank closings over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday in most jurisdictions, effectively giving many of the customers a long weekend.

Digital Banking continues to be open

In spite of this, services such as UPI, mobile banking, net banking, and ATM services will still be in operation even though there will be no physical branch operations. There is a possibility of carrying out most of the transactions online, but those services that will need to be attended to in branches, like cheque clearance or submissions of forms, will be reinstated when banks reopen.

Plan your banking ahead of time

With vital banking tasks, it is critical to do it by August 15th in case the holiday prolongs business activities, and you may extend the long weekend of closure.

