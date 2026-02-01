LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Baseless Allegations': India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA's Operation Herof 2.0

‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

India on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s claims linking it to violence in Balochistan, calling the allegations baseless and a diversion from Islamabad’s internal problems.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across 14 cities in Balochistan (IMAGE: X)
Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across 14 cities in Balochistan (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 1, 2026 17:31:56 IST

‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

India pushed back hard on Sunday against Pakistan’s latest accusations, flat-out rejecting claims that it had anything to do with recent violence in Balochistan.

India Denies Role in Balochistan Violence

Officials called the allegations “baseless,” saying Pakistan just wants to distract everyone from its own issues at home.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, spoke to reporters and didn’t mince words. He said India rejects these accusations outright.

In a press release, the ministry called Pakistan’s claims nothing more than the same old trick, pointing fingers to hide its own problems.

‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

India Tells Pakistan to Fix Its Own Problems After Balochistan Allegations

India also had a message for Pakistan: Instead of recycling these empty claims every time violence breaks out, maybe focus on what your own people have been asking for. The ministry didn’t hold back, bringing up Pakistan’s history of human rights abuses and crackdowns.

All this came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, accused India of being behind the recent attacks in Balochistan.

BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Baloch Liberation Army said it carried out a string of attacks across 14 cities in Balochistan, calling the operation “Herof 2.0.”

They claimed they’d targeted military, administrative, and security sites saying they killed 84 Pakistani security personnel, captured 18, destroyed or took over 30 government buildings, and set 23 vehicles on fire.

The group went further, saying they’d seized several enemy posts, including a central military headquarters, and cut off enemy movement in several cities.

They say the operation’s still going, with units like the Fateh Squad, Majeed Brigade, and their intelligence wing, ZIRAB, all involved. They also claim they’ve got support from the public, exiled Baloch leaders, and other armed groups.

Pakistan’s security forces, though, told a very different story. According to their military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces killed 92 militants during their response to the attacks, while 15 security personnel lost their lives in the fighting.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 5:31 PM IST
‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

