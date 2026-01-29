Beating Retreat 2026: Delhi Police Announces Traffic Restrictions, Route Diversions- Check Advisory Details Inside

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026, scheduled at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi, on Thursday, January 29. The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic movement and heightened security during the ceremonial event that marks the formal end of Republic Day 2026 celebrations.

Vijay Chowk to Remain Closed for Traffic

According to the Delhi Police advisory, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM on January 29. Key surrounding roads, including Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Dara Shikoh Road, Kartavya Path, and areas near Sunehri Masjid, will also witness restricted traffic movement.

Motorists are advised to avoid these stretches and plan their journeys in advance to prevent congestion.

Alternate Routes for Commuters

To ease travel during the Beating Retreat event, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes, including:

Ring Road

Ridge Road

Aurobindo Marg

Madarsa T-Point

Safdarjung Road–Kamal Ataturk Marg

Rani Jhansi Road

Minto Road

These routes will help commuters bypass restricted areas near Vijay Chowk and surrounding central Delhi locations.

DTC and Bus Route Diversions

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other city buses will follow diverted routes between 2:00 PM and 9:30 PM to facilitate smooth movement for event attendees.

Buses from Central Secretariat, Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Tughlak Road will travel via Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Ring Road, Safdarjung Road, and other notified roads.

Parking Arrangements for Visitors

For attendees of the Beating Retreat illumination event, parking facilities will be available near Vijay Chowk, between Rafi Marg and ‘C’ Hexagon, from 7:00 PM onwards. Visitors are advised to arrive early to ensure smooth access and security checks.

Highlights of Republic Day 2026

The 77th Republic Day celebrations showcased India’s cultural diversity, military strength, and growing capabilities across multiple domains. The main event on Kartavya Path featured a European Union contingent, comprising four flag bearers carrying:

EU Flag – The most recognizable symbol of the European Union

European Union Military Staff Flag

EU Naval Force Atalanta Flag

EU Naval Force Aspides Flag

The celebrations drew crowds from Delhi and across the country, highlighting the country’s patriotic spirit and international cooperation.

Plan Ahead: Key Takeaways for Commuters

Vijay Chowk closed: 2:00 PM – 9:30 PM on January 29

Avoid traffic-restricted areas: Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Kartavya Path

Use alternate routes: Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, and more

Bus diversions: Follow Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Safdarjung Road, Ring Road

Parking for visitors: Rafi Marg to ‘C’ Hexagon after 7:00 PM

For updates on Beating Retreat 2026 traffic advisories and route diversions, commuters should keep an eye on official Delhi Traffic Police notifications.

