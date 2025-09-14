Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole

Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole

20 school children were on the verge of losing their lives when their school bus carrying them had nearly toppled on the pothole-ridden Balagere- Panathur Main Road on September 12, 2025, Friday.

Balagere- Panathur Main Road (Photo Credit- x.com/vijeshetty)
Balagere- Panathur Main Road (Photo Credit- x.com/vijeshetty)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 14, 2025 02:03:27 IST

20 school children narrowly escaped injury when their school bus carrying them had nearly toppled on the pothole-ridden Balagere- Panathur Main Road on September 12, 2025, Friday. The road has been in a poor condition for a long time. A dashboard camera footage in the car which was behind the bus shows the driver trying to overtake another school bus from the left on the Balagere- Panathur Main Road. In this attempt, the bus tilted slightly off the road due to which one of its tyres sank into the soft ground. The bus was almost toppled over on one side. However, the locals ran to the spot and quickly opened the emergency exit door. They safely evacuated all the children onboard, NDTV reported. 

What did Nitin Gadkari say about the poor roads?

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had talked about the poor condition of roads in September 2024. He had criticised the agencies and contractors over ill-maintained roads. Mr Gadkari said, “We will not spare you. We’ll ensure that bank guarantees of those doing bad work are forfeited and after this, we will blacklist you, not allow you to apply for new tenders.” Mr Gadkari had issued this warning after he noticed the bad maintenance of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. He had taken this expressway to reach Ghaziabad to inaugurate a tree plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 – Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata’ campaign, PTI reported. 

As per the Road Accidents in India 2023 report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a total of 4,80,583 road accidents were recorded in India, resulting in 1,72,890 deaths.

Also read- Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them

Tags: Balagere- Panathur Main Roadhome-hero-pos-9Road accidentsRoads ill maintenance

RELATED News

All legislatures must establish standards to ensure quality of their proceedings and debates: Om Birla
All You Need To Know About The Dates Of The Festive Sales On Amazon And Other E-Commerce Shopping Sites
Grand beginning of faith and celebration: Vibrant Navratri 2025 inaugurated by Gujarat CM Patel
Super Sunday Hype Builds In Valley, Students Told To Avoid Controversy
Himachal Pradesh: NIFT graduate Akshita Sharma presents artwork to CM Sukhu

LATEST NEWS

Wordle Game For September 14, 2025: Check Out The Hints To Decode This Five Letter Word
Mohanji Addresses VIR Peace Awards 2025 in Mumbai as Honoured Guest; Calls for Compassionate Leadership to Redefine the Global Peace Order
Even we can't pick him properly: Sri Lanka captain Asalanka in awe of "superstar" Hasaranga
Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole
Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia
Luxury Gifts to Virgin Islands Deals: How Did Jeffrey Epstein Really Make Money?
Netanyahu threatens Hamas chiefs in Qatar, calls them "main obstacle" to ending Gaza war
DJ Afrojack to perform in India this November, check out details
"India is going to win, no doubt about that": Sai Dharam Tej on Asia Cup IND-PAK clash 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: How to Check Round 2 Revised Schedule at mmc.nic.in
Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole
Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole
Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole
Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole

QUICK LINKS