Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole

20 school children narrowly escaped injury when their school bus carrying them had nearly toppled on the pothole-ridden Balagere- Panathur Main Road on September 12, 2025, Friday. The road has been in a poor condition for a long time. A dashboard camera footage in the car which was behind the bus shows the driver trying to overtake another school bus from the left on the Balagere- Panathur Main Road. In this attempt, the bus tilted slightly off the road due to which one of its tyres sank into the soft ground. The bus was almost toppled over on one side. However, the locals ran to the spot and quickly opened the emergency exit door. They safely evacuated all the children onboard, NDTV reported.

What did Nitin Gadkari say about the poor roads?

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had talked about the poor condition of roads in September 2024. He had criticised the agencies and contractors over ill-maintained roads. Mr Gadkari said, “We will not spare you. We’ll ensure that bank guarantees of those doing bad work are forfeited and after this, we will blacklist you, not allow you to apply for new tenders.” Mr Gadkari had issued this warning after he noticed the bad maintenance of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. He had taken this expressway to reach Ghaziabad to inaugurate a tree plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 – Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata’ campaign, PTI reported.

As per the Road Accidents in India 2023 report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a total of 4,80,583 road accidents were recorded in India, resulting in 1,72,890 deaths.

