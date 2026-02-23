Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram

Bengaluru Rape Case: A disturbing case has come to light in Bengaluru. A 19-year-old college student from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, says two men gang-raped her at a private villa in an upscale neighbourhood.

She’s a first-year BA student who moved to the city five months ago to study.

Bengaluru Crime: College Student Says She Was Drugged and Assaulted

According to her complaint, she met one of the accused, Dixon Sando (21), on Instagram back in January. They started talking online, kept in touch, and even met a few times around Bengaluru.

On the night of February 14, she went out to dinner with a friend in Banashankari. While she was there, Dixon called and invited her to a party at Rex Villa in north Bengaluru. She and her friend showed up in the early hours of February 15.

At the villa, Dixon introduced her to another man, Nikhil (35). She says both men pressured her into taking a pink tablet. After she took it, she got dizzy and eventually blacked out.

19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape at Private Villa

She told police that while she was unconscious, both men sexually assaulted her in a room at the villa. When she started to come around, she realized she was locked inside.

The men threatened to kill her if she spoke up. Afterwards, they dropped her off near a mall. Out of fear, she didn’t go to the police right away.

She was traumatised. On February 17, she went to the hospital and told her brother what happened. He took her to the police.

Police at Amruthahalli Station have filed an FIR for sexual assault and criminal intimidation. They’re still investigating.

