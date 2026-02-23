LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram

Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram

A 19-year-old college student from Tirupur has accused two men of gang-raping her at a private villa in north Bengaluru after allegedly forcing her to take a drugged tablet.

Bengaluru Girl Drugged, Raped (Representational Image)
Bengaluru Girl Drugged, Raped (Representational Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 23, 2026 15:45:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram

Bengaluru Rape Case: A disturbing case has come to light in Bengaluru. A 19-year-old college student from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, says two men gang-raped her at a private villa in an upscale neighbourhood. 

She’s a first-year BA student who moved to the city five months ago to study.

Bengaluru Crime: College Student Says She Was Drugged and Assaulted

According to her complaint, she met one of the accused, Dixon Sando (21), on Instagram back in January. They started talking online, kept in touch, and even met a few times around Bengaluru.

You Might Be Interested In

On the night of February 14, she went out to dinner with a friend in Banashankari. While she was there, Dixon called and invited her to a party at Rex Villa in north Bengaluru. She and her friend showed up in the early hours of February 15.

At the villa, Dixon introduced her to another man, Nikhil (35). She says both men pressured her into taking a pink tablet. After she took it, she got dizzy and eventually blacked out.

19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape at Private Villa

She told police that while she was unconscious, both men sexually assaulted her in a room at the villa. When she started to come around, she realized she was locked inside.

The men threatened to kill her if she spoke up. Afterwards, they dropped her off near a mall. Out of fear, she didn’t go to the police right away.

She was traumatised. On February 17, she went to the hospital and told her brother what happened. He took her to the police.

Police at Amruthahalli Station have filed an FIR for sexual assault and criminal intimidation. They’re still investigating.

ALSO READ: 25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bengalurulatest crime newslatest india news

RELATED News

Bengaluru Engineering Student Finds Himself In Legal Trouble After Close Friend Uses His Bank Account For Rs 7 Crore Cyber Fraud; Probe On

Shocking Act Caught On Camera: Woman From 4th Floor Lowers Her Son Tied To A Saree From An Upper-Floor Balcony To Retrieve Laundry, Netizens Slam Irresponsible Parenting Act

JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

LATEST NEWS

After Obscene Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Cooks Up A Storm With A New Social Media Post That Shows…

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

Memory Loss, Losing Sight: Rare Form Of Dementia Kills A British Woman At 31, Here Are The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Shatak: A Century of Unwavering Commitment” – Pavan Sindhi’s Vision Takes Center Stage

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

iQOO 15R Set To Launch In India With 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging: Check Specs, Price, And Launch Date

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Virosh Wedding Venue: All About Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultra-Luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur Marriage With Dreamy Aravalli Views- Cost Per Night Will Shock You

Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram
Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram
Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram
Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Alleges Gang Rape At Posh Villa After Being Drugged By Two Men She Met On Instagram

QUICK LINKS