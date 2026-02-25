LIVE TV
Bhagalpur Bus Tragedy: Four Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, 11 Injured After Vehicle Collides With E-Rickshaw And Car In Bihar

Bhagalpur Bus Tragedy: Four Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, 11 Injured After Vehicle Collides With E-Rickshaw And Car In Bihar

District Magistrate, Nawal Kishor Choudhary informed the reporter that although the injured are now said to be out of danger, the patients who are hospitalized are being treated and the authorities are striving to assist their families.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 25, 2026 00:40:20 IST

Bhagalpur Bus Tragedy: Four Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, 11 Injured After Vehicle Collides With E-Rickshaw And Car In Bihar

The accident happened on Tuesday, 24 February in the evening on the National Highway 31 in Bagri Pul, the Jhandapur area of Bhagalpur district, Bihar. According to the ground officials, a speeding bus crashed head on with two other smaller vehicles, a small commercial vehicle, and an e-rickshaw. The effect was drastic and four people including a six year old boy and a woman were killed with 11 more injured. The crash immediately stunned people in the area and those who happened to pass by and police, emergency services and medical teams were quick to save lives of those affected by the crash to control the situation which was still chaotic. 

Bhagalpur Bus Tragedy: Four Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, 11 Injured After Vehicle Collides With E-Rickshaw And Car In Bihar

The government identified the dead as Arvind Mandal (40) of Katihar district, Kunal Kumar (6) of Khagaria district and Purmi Devi (35) and her husband Sunil Das (40) of Bhagalpur district. Eight of the injured, out of the 11 who sustained injuries, were taken to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur, and three have been later discharged following first aid treatment. District Magistrate, Nawal Kishor Choudhary informed the reporter that although the injured are now said to be out of danger, the patients who are hospitalized are being treated and the authorities are striving to assist their families.

In reaction to the accident, Bhagalpur police claimed that they will file an FIR and trace the bus driver and owner of the bus to face possible legal action because preliminary reports indicated that speeding was a major cause of the accident. It has also been noted that the accidents are common on this high volume road along the NH-31 and so road safety measures should be enhanced. Choudhary observed that government has sanctioned the measures to expand the highway to minimize the future occurrences and encouraged motorists to be cautious when driving. The district administration is educating the families and supporting them during the consequences of this catastrophic collision. 

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:40 AM IST
Bhagalpur Bus Tragedy: Four Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, 11 Injured After Vehicle Collides With E-Rickshaw And Car In Bihar

Bhagalpur Bus Tragedy: Four Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, 11 Injured After Vehicle Collides With E-Rickshaw And Car In Bihar

