Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi’s Legal Team Escapes After Firing Incident In Delhi; Police Investigate Possible Gang Rivalry Angle

On Tuesday, Panicked shots were fired at a vehicle of a lawyer related to the legal team of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi outside the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Delhi. Reports claimed that the shooting had no casualties and was only able to break the rear window of the car.

Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi’s Legal Team Escapes After Firing Incident In Delhi

The police arrived on the scene and encircled the place and began an investigation to determine the cause of the attack. Police officials pointed out that they were checking CCTV footage on camera and questioning witnesses to understand who had been involved in the attack and whether it was an organised attack in the operations of organised crime. Lawrence Bishnoi is believed to be among the most organized and unorthodox criminals in the Indian criminal world, who has not been released from jail since 2015. Even after serving nearly ten years in jail, the law enforcement agents purport that he continues to have a huge criminal organization with associates spread across different states within the country and beyond. Bishnoi is also a high security prisoner in Sabarmati Central Jail, where he was transferred in August 2023. The Code of Criminal Procedure, section 268 has imposed strict conditions on his movement whereby he cannot be transferred to the custody of other state police force due to security reasons.

Lawrence Bishnoi Cases

In the opinion of the law enforcement agencies, Bishnoi is the leader of a very organized crime syndicate and has been linked to some of the most high profile crimes such as the recent murder of Baba Siddique in Mumbai. His name has also been associated with international investigations and mostly in Canada, his network has been associated with planned execution of pro Khalistan leaders by the authorities. On February 23, new reports of gunfire events believed to have been related to the Bishnoi gang were reported in Canada and video footage showing gunmen firing at what is believed to be the residence of the member of a rival drug syndicate leaked on social media. Delhi police also looks at the possibility of whether the attack on the car of the lawyer belongs to the overall pattern of gang-related violence and rivalry as a result of the Bishnoi network.

