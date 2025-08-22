LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 22, 2025, Friday unveiled a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module during the two-day National Space Day celebrations that commenced here, as reported in PTI.

A model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) (Photo Credit- X/@ISROSpaceflight)
A model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) (Photo Credit- X/@ISROSpaceflight)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 22, 2025 23:53:13 IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 22, 2025, Friday unveiled a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module during the two-day National Space Day celebrations that commenced here. By 2028, India plans to launch the first module of the BAS, its own home-built space station. BAS will mark India’s entry into the group of few nations that operate orbital laboratories. Currently, there are two orbital laboratories — the International Space Station operated by five space agencies, and the Tiangong space station of China. By 2035, India plans to have five modules of the Bhartiya Antariksh Station. These five modules of the BAS will be built as part of India’s ambitious plans for the space sector, as reported in PTI. 

What are the key features of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station?

According to the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2024, Bharatiya Antariksh Station will comprise of multiple modules and state of the art technological capabilities like the other operational space stations. These modules and state of the art technological capabilities will be used for carrying out cutting edge scientific research and technology development activities. The research and activities will be conducted in a microgravity environment and will be targeted towards national priorities and societal applications.

Which countries have their own home-built space station?

Before India, few countries have developed their own home-built space stations. These countries are-
1.    United States of America- USA had launched its first space station Skylab into the earth orbit on May 14, 1973. 
2.    Soviet Union and Russia- The Soviet Union had placed Salyut, the world’s first space station into orbit on April 19, 1971. The first module of the Mir Space Station was also launched by Soviet Union on February 19, 1986. 
3.    China- China had launched its own home-built space station, Tiangong space station, which became fully operational in 2022. 

Also read: Did SpaceX Took Oxygen Leak Before Axiom-4 launch Lightly? What Did ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan Has To Say About It?

Tags: bharatiya antariksh station news

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India Unveils The Model Of Its Own Home-Built Space Station

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?