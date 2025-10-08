Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Y+ Security: What It Means And Who Is Eligible?

According to the sources, the Indian government has granted Y+ security to singer Pawan Singh, placing him under a high-profile protection detail due to potential threats to his safety. Informing that Pawan Singh is speculated that he might be joining BJP, days ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. This comes after his recent meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

This means that he might contest the Bihar assembly election this year as a candidate.

This follows his expulsion from the party a year ago after he faced two major controversies. The first arose when he was allotted the BJP’s Lok Sabha ticket from Asansol in West Bengal, a constituency with a sizable migrant population. He later withdrew, following criticism from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding his songs, which they claimed “objectified” Bengali women.

The second controversy came after he chose to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently from Bihar’s Karakat seat. Though he lost, he managed to secure a substantial number of votes, further highlighting his influence among voters.

What Is Y+ Security:

Y+ security is a government-assigned protection level for individuals facing significant, though not the highest, risk. This security category involves an 11-member team, including 2 to 4 commandos, personal security officers, and armed police personnel.

The team ensures close protection and secure transportation for the individual. Authorities provide Y+ security to protect lives of public figures, politicians, business leaders, and celebrities who face credible threats.

This level of security provides a structured protection system for those under moderate to serious threat. The team includes 11 personnel comprising commandos, personal security officers, and armed police. They accompany the individual during travel, manage secure vehicles, and provide close protection.

Compared to Y-level security, Y+ ensures higher safety standards while remaining below the top-tier Z and Z+ levels. Its purpose is to reduce the risk to life through a coordinated protection strategy while allowing the individual to continue public activities safely.

Who Is Eligible for Y+ Security?

Eligibility for Y+ security depends primarily on threat perception. Intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), analyze credible threats, human intelligence reports, and other surveillance data to assess risk.

Based on this assessment, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides whether to grant Y+ security. Public figures, prominent business leaders, politicians, and celebrities facing substantial threats may receive this protection. High-profile examples include actors like Kangana Ranaut and Shah Rukh Khan, who have been provided Y+ security due to verified threat levels.

