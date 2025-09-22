Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav interacts with business and social organisations, citizens under GST Reforms awareness drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday interacted with business and social organisations, and citizens at Chowk Bazaar in Bhopal as part of the GST Reforms awareness campaign and informed them about the new GST rates.

During this, CM Yadav also purchased indigenous clothes from the market and urged the public to opt for swadeshi products, highlighting the swadeshi spirit of empowering the state’s and nation’s economy.

“Today, I have come to purchase clothes here, and party workers are also present along with me. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to the countrymen through the GST reform. I want to extend my greetings on this occasion. We should opt for Swadeshi products and make the state and country self-dependent. In order to encourage all the small shopkeepers and promote all kinds of Indian products, there is no greater feeling than the Swadeshi spirit. So, let’s opt for Swadeshi and take the country forward,” CM Yadav told reporters.

He further added, “I have purchased khadi products to wear on the upcoming Dussehra.”

Before visiting the market, CM Yadav offered prayers at the Curfew Wali Mata Temple located in the Chowk market, Bhopal and prayed for happiness and prosperity for the people of the state. The CM also extended greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri.

“On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, I got an opportunity to visit and worship at the Curfew Wali Mata Temple located at Bhawani Chowk in Bhopal. I prayed that may Goddess shower blessings, happiness, prosperity, and well-being to everyone,” CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

The reform in the Goods and Services Tax structure, which was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month, has come into effect from today. The current four-rate system has been replaced with a streamlined two-slab regime of 5% and 18%. A separate 40 per cent slab has been retained for luxury and sin goods.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy. It is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth.

In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and dairy sector, major brands like Amul and Mother Dairy have announced substantial price cuts, reflecting the full benefit of the GST reduction.

Items like milk, butter, ghee, paneer, cheese, ice cream, snacks, and frozen foods have been brought under the 5 per cent slab, due to which 100 g of Amul butter will now cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62, and Ultra High Temperature milk (UHT) has dropped to Rs 75 per litre from Rs 77. Mother Dairy has also slashed prices on milkshakes, paneer, ghee, and frozen products. (ANI)

