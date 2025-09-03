LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased

Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased

The Supreme Court has sought the autopsy report in this case and also an affidavit from the Madhya Pradesh Police in the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old Yatharth Raghuvanshi at a Bhopal shooting academy in December 2024, as reported in Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)
Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 3, 2025 16:11:13 IST

There has been an important development in the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old Yatharth Raghuvanshi at a Bhopal shooting academy in December 2024. The Supreme Court has sought the autopsy report in this case and also an affidavit from the Madhya Pradesh Police. The apex court also questioned whether someone could shoot themselves in the chest with a rifle. A bench of justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “…To our understanding, whether a person would be able to use a rifle to shoot himself in the chest needs examination,” as it issued a notice on the appeal of the father of the deceased challenging the Madhya Pradesh high court’s decision to grant anticipatory bail to the main accused as reported in the Hindustan Times. 

What has happened so far in the alleged suicide of the 17-year-old Yatharth Raghuvanshi?

17-year-old student Yatharth Raghuvanshi of a government-run shooting academy in Bhopal had allegedly committed suicide at the institute, police had said. Ratibad police station in-charge Ras Bihari Sharma added that Yatharth had allegedly shot himself with the practice gun at the academy on Sunday evening and added that no suicide note was found. Yatharth was a resident of Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh. He stayed in a hostel of the shooting academy in the state capital Bhopal. The official said that Yatharth was taking shooting training at the academy. The reason behind the extreme step was not known that time. 
The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem and an investigation was on into the incident, the official said as reported in the PTI. 

According to a Times of India report, the police had WhatsApp messages Yatharth sent to his father, friend and a cousin where he had expressed shock at being accused of stealing Rs 40,000. 

Also read: Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed

Tags: Bhopal shooting academy alleged suicideYatharth Raghuvanshi alleged suicideYatharth Raghuvanshi alleged suicide case

RELATED News

GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased
Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased
Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased
Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased

QUICK LINKS