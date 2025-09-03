Bhopal Shooting Academy Alleged Suicide: Supreme Court Seeks The Autopsy Report Of The Deceased

There has been an important development in the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old Yatharth Raghuvanshi at a Bhopal shooting academy in December 2024. The Supreme Court has sought the autopsy report in this case and also an affidavit from the Madhya Pradesh Police. The apex court also questioned whether someone could shoot themselves in the chest with a rifle. A bench of justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “…To our understanding, whether a person would be able to use a rifle to shoot himself in the chest needs examination,” as it issued a notice on the appeal of the father of the deceased challenging the Madhya Pradesh high court’s decision to grant anticipatory bail to the main accused as reported in the Hindustan Times.

What has happened so far in the alleged suicide of the 17-year-old Yatharth Raghuvanshi?

17-year-old student Yatharth Raghuvanshi of a government-run shooting academy in Bhopal had allegedly committed suicide at the institute, police had said. Ratibad police station in-charge Ras Bihari Sharma added that Yatharth had allegedly shot himself with the practice gun at the academy on Sunday evening and added that no suicide note was found. Yatharth was a resident of Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh. He stayed in a hostel of the shooting academy in the state capital Bhopal. The official said that Yatharth was taking shooting training at the academy. The reason behind the extreme step was not known that time.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem and an investigation was on into the incident, the official said as reported in the PTI.

According to a Times of India report, the police had WhatsApp messages Yatharth sent to his father, friend and a cousin where he had expressed shock at being accused of stealing Rs 40,000.

Also read: Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed