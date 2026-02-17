Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Bhupen Borah meets Himanta after Congress exit drama, fuelling BJP switch buzz ahead of Assam Assembly polls.

Bhupen Borah meets Himanta after Congress exit drama. (Photo: X/ANI)
Bhupen Borah meets Himanta after Congress exit drama. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 17, 2026 20:59:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, a day after the latter resigned from the party, intensifying speculation of a possible switch to the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22, confirmed by Assam CM.

The high-profile meeting has sparked fresh political buzz and deepened uncertainty within the Congress camp just weeks before the crucial polls.

Earlier, before the meeting with Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah said he would withdraw his resignation if senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia convinced him that the party unit was functioning in its true spirit.

You Might Be Interested In

Borah said, “Right now, I am not a member of any political party… I have asked the Congress’s central and state leadership to speak with our two leaders, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia. They can collectively tell me on the same call to withdraw my resignation, and that it will remain APCC rather than become APCCR. The Congress I joined is no longer the APCC. It had become APCCR. Whenever the two of them call, I will withdraw my resignation right then,” he said.

This follows Bhupen Kumar Borah tendering his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

Hours after Borah tendered the resignation, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Jitendra Singh said the senior leader has “withdrawn” the resignation.

“Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family. He had sent his resignation to our party’s national president. Sometimes, differences arise within the Congress family. The Congress president has not accepted his resignation. Party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, had a long conversation with him. We have resolved it through dialogue. I thank Bhupen Borah for withdrawing his resignation,” Singh said.

Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, who also visited Borah, praised him, calling him a “strong Congress leader” and an “asset” to the party amid ongoing internal discussions within the state unit.

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the BJP-led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seeking to retain power while facing a resurgent Congress. The meeting between Borah and the Chief Minister has intensified political speculation as parties prepare for the upcoming polls.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Assembly electionsAssam Electionassam newsBhupen BorahBhupen Borah BJPBhupen Kumar BorahHimanta Biswa Sarma

RELATED News

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 100+ Ramzan Kareem Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: How To Check Provisional Answer Key, Raise Objections And Key Details Candidates Should Know

Wayne Rooney Comes at Arsenal Aid! Lashes Out At Gunners Legend For THIS Reason

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls
Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls
Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls
Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

QUICK LINKS