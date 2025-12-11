Big Travel Update: India Issues Advisory For Travellers Planning Trip To Thailand, Reason Is…

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has urged Indian tourists to stay updated with official advisories before travelling to regions close to the Thailand–Cambodia border, where tensions have risen in recent days.

“In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, Indian travellers who plan to visit these areas are advised to check updates from Thai official sources,” the Embassy said.

Information from the Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom indicates that travel within the country remains unaffected, with restrictions applicable only in specific border zones.

“Travel across Thailand remains normal. Security measures are in place only in selected border areas near Cambodia,” the agency said.

Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek have been suspended, while buses to Kantharalak are being diverted through the Karnchang Intersection. Travellers have also been advised to avoid Route 348 in Buri Ram. Major tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Pattaya and Ayutthaya, remain open and continue to receive visitors as usual.

UNESCO has raised strong concern over the renewed tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, including around the Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In a statement, UNESCO called for urgent protection of cultural heritage in “all its forms” and reminded both countries of their obligations under the 1954 Hague Convention and the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

“UNESCO will continue to monitor the situation of cultural heritage in the region, with a view to ensuring its protection,” the organisation said. It added that it is ready to provide technical assistance and emergency protection measures “as soon as conditions allow.”

The statement comes amidst reports of escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia on the border that began on December 10 with artillery and rocket attacks against civilians. As per local media reports, each side has blamed the other for the attacks.

Earlier this year in May, a Cambodian soldier was killed and Thai troops were injured in a landmine blast near the disputed area.

That incident was followed by rocket strikes and cross-border fighting, resulting in at least nine civilian deaths, including women and children, by July 2025.

Following this the US President Donald Trump’s administration and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim helped broker a truce between the two countries that was sealed on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.

On Thursday morning, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said that Thai F-16 aircraft dropped munitions on five provinces. The ministry described the attacks on both military and civilian areas as a serious violation of international humanitarian law. It said Cambodian forces remain in defensive positions and continue to resist Thai advances.

Cambodia’s Ministry of the Interior on December 10 said homes, schools, roads, Buddhist pagodas and ancient temples had been damaged by “Thailand’s intensified shelling and F-16 air strikes targeting villages and civilian population centres up to 30km [18.6 miles] inside Cambodian territory”.

“It should be noted that … these brutal acts of aggression of the Thai military indiscriminately opened fire targeting civilian areas, especially schools, and further destroyed Ta Krabey and Preah Vihear temples, the highly sacred cultural sites of Cambodia and the world cultural heritage,” it said.

With inputs from ANI