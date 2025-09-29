LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know

Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know

The stampede took place on Saturday during a TVK rally that had drawn a massive crowd. Reports say that the overcrowding worsened when many supporters tried to climb onto steel sheds and trees to get a glimpse of Vijay.

File image: ANI
File image: ANI

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 29, 2025 23:36:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know

Actor-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came under serious scrutiny after the Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people and injured 60 others. On Sunday, TVK’s Karur North district secretary Mathiazhagan was arrested in connection with the tragedy, according to reports.

According to NDTV, Mathiazhagan has been booked on charges of murder, culpable homicide and endangering public safety. He has also been named as the prime accused in the First Information Report (FIR). Police sources told NDTV and India Today that he had been absconding after the incident but was later arrested on the outskirts of Karur.

The stampede took place on Saturday during a TVK rally that had drawn a massive crowd. Reports say that the overcrowding worsened when many supporters tried to climb onto steel sheds and trees to get a glimpse of Vijay. As these structures collapsed, people fell on others standing below, triggering the deadly stampede.

The FIR, accessed on Monday, names three senior TVK leaders as accused, district secretary Mathiazhagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand, and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar. They face charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, endangering life, and disobedience to lawful orders. They are also booked under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Significantly, the FIR also pins responsibility on actor-politician Vijay and his party. Police officials told PTI that the crowd became restless as Vijay delayed his appearance at the rally. This delay reportedly led to a surge in numbers and rising tension among supporters.

The stampede in Karur has now sparked outrage, with questions being raised about crowd management and the safety measures followed during the event. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Karur Stampede Tragedy: CM Stalin Orders Inquiry, Promises 10 Lakh Relief to Families

First published on: Sep 29, 2025 11:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Karur stampedeTVKVijay rally

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know
Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know
Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know
Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS