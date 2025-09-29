Big Update In Karur Stampede Case, TVK District Secretary Held, All You Need To Know

Actor-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came under serious scrutiny after the Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people and injured 60 others. On Sunday, TVK’s Karur North district secretary Mathiazhagan was arrested in connection with the tragedy, according to reports.

According to NDTV, Mathiazhagan has been booked on charges of murder, culpable homicide and endangering public safety. He has also been named as the prime accused in the First Information Report (FIR). Police sources told NDTV and India Today that he had been absconding after the incident but was later arrested on the outskirts of Karur.

The stampede took place on Saturday during a TVK rally that had drawn a massive crowd. Reports say that the overcrowding worsened when many supporters tried to climb onto steel sheds and trees to get a glimpse of Vijay. As these structures collapsed, people fell on others standing below, triggering the deadly stampede.

The FIR, accessed on Monday, names three senior TVK leaders as accused, district secretary Mathiazhagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand, and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar. They face charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, endangering life, and disobedience to lawful orders. They are also booked under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Significantly, the FIR also pins responsibility on actor-politician Vijay and his party. Police officials told PTI that the crowd became restless as Vijay delayed his appearance at the rally. This delay reportedly led to a surge in numbers and rising tension among supporters.

The stampede in Karur has now sparked outrage, with questions being raised about crowd management and the safety measures followed during the event. The investigation is ongoing.

