‘Biggest Liar, I Swear To My Child’: After Divorce Announcement, Prateek Yadav’s New Social Media Post Again Targets Wife Aparna Yadav

The marital dispute between Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his wife Aparna Yadav has spilled further into the public domain, with Prateek sharing a new and sharply worded Instagram post shortly after announcing his intention to seek a divorce.

In his latest message, Prateek accused Aparna of breaking his family relationships and branded her the “biggest liar” he has ever known, adding the phrase, “I swear to my child,” to underline his claims.

Fresh Allegations Surface on Instagram

In the post, Prateek made a string of personal accusations, claiming that Aparna had driven a wedge between him and his immediate family.

“She broke my relationship with my mother, broke my relationship with my father, broke my relationship with my brother,” he wrote.







He also alleged that Aparna was motivated only by personal ambition, describing her as fame-hungry and calling her “the most self-interested person” he had encountered.

‘Biggest Liar, I Swear to My Child’

Doubling down on his accusations, Prateek wrote that he regretted marrying Aparna and referred to her as a “bad soul.”

“Wants only fame. Biggest liar I have seen in my life (I swear my child). Biggest self-interested person I have ever seen,” he posted.

He further claimed that he was dealing with mental distress and accused his wife of showing no concern for his condition, alleging that she “only bothers about herself.”

Divorce Intent Made Public

Earlier on the same day, Prateek Yadav had publicly stated that he intended to divorce Aparna Yadav, accusing her of damaging his family ties and pursuing publicity.

This is the first time Prateek has openly spoken about separation, although speculation about tensions in their marriage had circulated in the past.

As of now, there is no confirmation that formal legal proceedings have begun.

Political Lineage Draws Wider Attention

The dispute has attracted heightened public interest because of the couple’s political backgrounds.

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, Sadhna Yadav, and the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who currently leads the Samajwadi Party.

Aparna Yadav is affiliated with the BJP and currently holds the post of vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, a role she was appointed to in September 2024.

Who are Prateek and Aparna Yadav?

Prateek and Aparna Yadav were married in 2019.

Aparna had earlier contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantt seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She later switched to the BJP in March 2022 and actively campaigned for the party.

Born in present-day Uttarakhand, Aparna grew up in Lucknow. She completed her schooling there before moving abroad for higher studies, earning a master’s degree in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester in the UK. She is also trained in classical and semi-classical music from the Bhatkhande Music Institute.

No Response From Aparna Yadav So Far

Aparna Yadav has not yet issued any public statement addressing Prateek Yadav’s allegations.

All the claims made so far reflect Prateek Yadav’s version of events, and the situation continues to unfold under intense public and political scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Nitin Nabin Set To Be BJP National President As No Contender Emerges For Top Post, Official Announcement Tomorrow