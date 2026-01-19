Nitin Nabin Set To Be BJP National President As No Contender Emerges For Top Post, Official Announcement Tomorrow

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and five-term Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin is set to become the next national president of the party after he was elected unopposed on Monday. The official announcement is expected on Tuesday, party sources confirmed.

The development follows a day-long nomination process at the BJP headquarters, where Nabin emerged as the sole उम्मीदवार (candidate) for the party’s top organisational post. With no other nominations filed, his elevation was sealed unanimously.

Only Candidate in the Fray, Backed by Top BJP Leadership

According to party officials, 37 sets of nomination papers were submitted in favour of Nitin Nabin, with no rival contenders proposed. His nomination was filed by senior leaders including Health Minister JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju were also present during the filing of his nomination. Later, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders submitted additional sets of papers supporting Nabin.

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nayab Singh Saini and Pramod Sawant attended the event, along with leaders from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Jharkhand.

Succeeds JP Nadda as BJP’s Youngest National President

With this, Nitin Nabin will replace JP Nadda, who currently serves as the Union Health Minister in the Modi government. At 45, Nabin is set to become one of the youngest national presidents in the BJP’s history.

Party insiders see his appointment as a signal of a generational shift within the BJP’s leadership as the party prepares for a decade of major electoral and organisational challenges.

From Youth Leader to BJP Chief: Nitin Nabin’s Political Rise

Nitin Nabin’s journey from a youth leader to the BJP’s national president is being described by party workers as a “storybook rise.”

Born in Ranchi (now in Jharkhand), Nabin entered active politics in 2006 after the death of his father, Navin Kishore Sinha, a veteran BJP leader. He won his first bypoll from the Patna West seat that year by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes.

Since then, he has won five consecutive elections from the rechristened Bankipur Assembly constituency and currently serves as Bihar’s Public Works Department (PWD) minister.

He was appointed BJP’s working president on December 14, a move that ended speculation over who would succeed JP Nadda.

Key Role in Chhattisgarh, Organisational Credibility

At the national level, Nabin impressed the BJP’s central leadership as the party’s co-in-charge for the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, where the BJP defeated Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Congress government.

He later repeated the success formula in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, helping the BJP win 10 of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh.

A party leader told PTI that Nabin, a Kayasth by caste, is young but carries substantial governance and organisational experience, making him a strong choice for the top post.

“From Panchayat to Parliament”: Vision for BJP’s Future

Nabin has already begun touring several states since his appointment as working president. He is expected to steer the party through upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, due in April this year.

Addressing party workers in Bihar recently, he said:

“Our motto is to move beyond only thinking of winning upcoming Assembly polls. We have to unfurl ‘bhagwa (saffron)’ from panchayat to Parliament.”

He also urged party workers to dedicate themselves full-time to politics and grassroots mobilisation.

ALSO READ: From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, Youngest BJP President With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth