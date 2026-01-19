LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > India > From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth

From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth

Nitin Nabin, who has been the BJP MLA for Bankipur constituency in Bihar for five times, is not only a major leader of the party but also the one who has surfaced as the first choice for the BJP national president’s position. His approximately ₹3 crore declared assets are a mirror to his extensive political career and the administrative positions he has held in the party.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 19, 2026 15:07:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth

Nitin Nabin is a seasoned Indian politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as a key player at the national level of the party. He is now the leading figure in the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) power structure at the national level. Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin’s father, who was a senior leader of BJP and a four time MLA in the Bihar Assembly, co-parented Nabin in a political atmosphere. After the untimely demise of his father, Nitin Nabin took to politics and gradually then built up his public character. The BJP ruled party in late 2025 appointed him as National Working President, thus making him the most likely candidate to take over the party’s presidency after J.P. Nadda, the incumbent.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Nitin Nabin? A Look Into His Political Career

Nabin has been elected five times as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (2006–2025) representing the Bankipur constituency in Patna. He won his first by-election in 2006 and thereafter in the regular elections has always been the one to garner support including the one in 2025 wherein he was the recipient of a landslide with a margin of over 51,000 votes against the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate. His continuous reign over one of the most eminent urban constituencies of Bihar tells us a lot about his connection with the grassroots and his power within the Party. Apart from all this, he has held important ministerial offices, for example, the important Ministry of Road Construction and has done great work in Party organizing at both the state and national levels.

What Is Nitin Nabin’s Net Worth?

The election affidavit that Nitin Nabin submitted to the Election Commission shows that his declared net worth is ₹3.08 crore. This figure comprises ₹1.60 crore in movable assets and ₹1.47 crore in immovable ones, along with a debt of around ₹56.6 lakh. His assets range from bank deposits, bonds, and shares to valuable personal property. Besides the two cars a Mahindra Scorpio and a Toyota Innova Crysta the couple is also in possession of gold jewellery and has declared its value. The total value of the couple’s family assets, when dependents are considered, is roughly ₹1.6 crore, which gives an impression of the financial situation of a public representative.

You Might Be Interested In

Nitin Nabin: BJP President Frontrunner

Nitin Nabin’s journey within the BJP indicates not only his political experience but also his organizational skills. He is considered to be one of the younger leaders within the party, and at 45 years old he is combining the legislative experience with the administrative role. His appointment as the national working president and a likely unopposed election as the next national president of BJP show his growing influence at the national level. Nitin Nabin has a mix of grassroots support, electoral success, and party leadership experience, so his career development will be noted closely as Indian politics is still changing.

Also Read: Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 3:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Nitin NabinNitin Nabin 5-time MLANitin Nabin bjpNitin Nabin BJP president frontrunnerNitin Nabin net worthNitin Nabin newsNitin Nabin political careerwho is Nitin Nabin

RELATED News

Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections, Metro Expansion, Roads, Temples & Irrigation Projects

Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-brother Slams Wife Aparna Yadav In Public Post, Calls Her A ‘Bad Soul’

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

‘Selfish Woman, Ruined My Family’: Prateek Yadav To Divorce Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh’s Son Says ‘Unfortunate To Get Married To…’

Mumbai Mayor Race: Eknath Shinde Takes Big Step To Block Defections, Sena Corporators’ Leader Announcement Likely Today – What We Know

LATEST NEWS

‘I Apologise To Football’: Senegal Head Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Public Apology After AFCON 2025 Final Against Morocco

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

Trump’s Stern Message To Norway After Nobel Snub, Says He “No Longer Feels An Obligation To Think Purely of Peace,” Targets Greenland

India 2030: Fast Track to Upper-Middle-Income Status Through Growth, Consumption, and Reforms

When Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Kshitij’25 Unveils Its Headliner Artist: Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live at Mithibai College

Kushinagar Twin Tragedy: Newlywed Couple Found Dead After Husband Slits Wife’s Throat With Sickle Before Hanging Himself

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Who Are Kosha Sharma And Tarun Sharma? Indian-Origin Couple ‘Mama K’ And ‘Pop’ Arrested In US For Running Motel-Based Drug, Prostitution Ring

5 Times Virat Kohli’s Centuries Couldn’t Seal The Chase For India

From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth
From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth
From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth
From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth

QUICK LINKS