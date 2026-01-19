Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Aparna Yadav, an Indian politician from Uttar Pradesh, has become the topic of discussion in recent times because of the scandal around her private social media which also had a connection with her husband Prateek Yadav and gave hints about her unpredictable political career. She has been married to Prateek Yadav since 2011 and she is the daughter-in-law of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, who recently died. The Master’s degree in International Relations and Politics was given to Aparna by the University of Manchester, UK, and she also studied classical and semi classical music at Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow. Besides her formal political career, she was doing social work which was her area of activity and was associated with an organization for women’s empowerment and also was a participant in the cultural aspect of the festival.

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife: A Look Into Her Political Career

Her political career was formally initiated with the Samajwadi Party, where she was given an opportunity to contest in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for Lucknow Cantonment seat. The nomination, mainly due to the support of her father-in-law, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was seen as one of the steps to nurture her political career. But she lost to the BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi with a huge margin and the defeat led her to gradually isolate from the SP as both the party’s old guard and the central leadership became remote.

Aparna Yadav: Shift From Samajwadi Party To Bharatiya Janata Party

In an utterly unexpected twist, Aparna Yadav in January 2022 switched her allegiance from the Samajwadi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showering praises for PM Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and the BJP’s policy appeal. It was her move that was symptomatic of the lessening in the number of such politicians who would rather stick to their party because of the ideology differences but would rather engage in a political tug of war where they stand at different ends by simply crossing party lines. Although she didn’t get an assembly ticket in the elections held in 2022, her loyalty to the BJP gave her a more powerful position within the party.

Aparna Yadav: Vice Chairperson Of The Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission

After around two and half years of being with the party, September 2024 she was ushered into the position of Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission where she has been actively involved in the welfare of women, public outreach, and thus through her work gaining public visibility. Aparna has not only engaged in electoral politics but also actively participated in public debates and party discussions, media coverage for her activism and political statements being a constant. Not long ago, she became controversial when she participated in a protest outside Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University regarding supposed misconduct and conversion issues, accusations being leveled that she and her followers had broken into administrative offices which resulted in official complaints being filed. While she continues to deal with the turmoil surrounding her family on social media, Aparna Yadav’s political career in the BJP is closely monitored by those interested in the politics and media of Uttar Pradesh.

