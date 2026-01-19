LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Who Is Aparna Yadav: Prateek Yadav declared on Instagram that he intends to separate from his wife Aparna Yadav, labeling her as a ‘family destroyer’ and accusing her of spoiling family ties. The accusations against her have drawn attention on social media to Aparna, who is currently the vice chair of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission and a former SP candidate.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 19, 2026 13:28:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Aparna Yadav, an Indian politician from Uttar Pradesh, has become the topic of discussion in recent times because of the scandal around her private social media which also had a connection with her husband Prateek Yadav and gave hints about her unpredictable political career. She has been married to Prateek Yadav since 2011 and she is the daughter-in-law of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, who recently died. The Master’s degree in International Relations and Politics was given to Aparna by the University of Manchester, UK, and she also studied classical and semi classical music at Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow. Besides her formal political career, she was doing social work which was her area of activity and was associated with an organization for women’s empowerment and also was a participant in the cultural aspect of the festival.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife: A Look Into Her Political Career

Her political career was formally initiated with the Samajwadi Party, where she was given an opportunity to contest in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for Lucknow Cantonment seat. The nomination, mainly due to the support of her father-in-law, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was seen as one of the steps to nurture her political career. But she lost to the BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi with a huge margin and the defeat led her to gradually isolate from the SP as both the party’s old guard and the central leadership became remote.

Aparna Yadav: Shift From Samajwadi Party To Bharatiya Janata Party

In an utterly unexpected twist, Aparna Yadav in January 2022 switched her allegiance from the Samajwadi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showering praises for PM Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and the BJP’s policy appeal. It was her move that was symptomatic of the lessening in the number of such politicians who would rather stick to their party because of the ideology differences but would rather engage in a political tug of war where they stand at different ends by simply crossing party lines. Although she didn’t get an assembly ticket in the elections held in 2022, her loyalty to the BJP gave her a more powerful position within the party.

You Might Be Interested In

Aparna Yadav: Vice Chairperson Of The Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission

After around two and half years of being with the party, September 2024 she was ushered into the position of Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission where she has been actively involved in the welfare of women, public outreach, and thus through her work gaining public visibility. Aparna has not only engaged in electoral politics but also actively participated in public debates and party discussions, media coverage for her activism and political statements being a constant. Not long ago, she became controversial when she participated in a protest outside Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University regarding supposed misconduct and conversion issues, accusations being leveled that she and her followers had broken into administrative offices which resulted in official complaints being filed. While she continues to deal with the turmoil surrounding her family on social media, Aparna Yadav’s political career in the BJP is closely monitored by those interested in the politics and media of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: ‘Selfish Woman, Ruined My Family’: Prateek Yadav To Divorce Aparna Yadav, Says ‘Unfortunate To Get Married To…’

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aparna Yadav divorce newsAparna Yadav political careerAparna Yadav profileBJP leader Aparna Yadavhome-hero-pos-9Prateek Yadav aparna yadavPrateek Yadav divorcePrateek Yadav wifeWho Is Aparna Yadav

RELATED News

Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-brother Slams Wife Aparna Yadav In Public Post, Calls Her A ‘Bad Soul’

‘Selfish Woman, Ruined My Family’: Prateek Yadav To Divorce Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh’s Son Says ‘Unfortunate To Get Married To…’

Mumbai Mayor Race: Eknath Shinde Takes Big Step To Block Defections, Sena Corporators’ Leader Announcement Likely Today – What We Know

Who Gets Mumbai Mayor? Eknath Shinde Flexes Muscle As BJP Falls Short Of Numbers, Uddhav Thackeray Makes Veiled Sena Pitch

Jhansi Horror: Married UP Man Kills Live-In Partner Over Money, Hides Body In Box, Burns Evidence To Escape

LATEST NEWS

Fact Check: Did ‘Marry’ From 7-Minute 11-Second Umair Pakistan Viral MMS Appear On Any TV Interview?

GAIL’s National PNG Drive 2.0 Hits Bhubaneswar: Safety, Convenience, Affordability for Residents

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Leh-Ladakh, Government Issues Advisory

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell; Indian Cricketer’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH

Green Energy Seva Records Profound Growth in Solar EPC and Franchise Operations Across India

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career
Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career
Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career
Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

QUICK LINKS