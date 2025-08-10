LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of holding two voter IDs, alleging flaws in the SIR exercise. Sinha denied wrongdoing, citing a transfer request. The controversy adds heat to Bihar’s already charged electoral climate.

Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 10, 2025 15:09:21 IST

The political storm over Bihar SIR of electoral rolls intensified today as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised serious allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. At a press conference, Tejashwi claimed that Vijay Kumar Sinha holds two distinct EPIC numbers across different assembly constituencies, each listing different ages and locations.

Tejashwi Yadav stated, ‘Sinha appears in both the Lakhisarai Assembly (EPIC IAF3939337, age 57) and Bankipur Assembly (EPIC AFS0853341, age 60) voter lists, certainly enabling him to vote twice in separate phases’. Yadav questioned whether this was a case of fraud or a planned loophole in the Election Commission’s SIR exercise.

Deputy CM responded, asserting that he had long been registered in Bankipur along with his family but had applied in April 2024 to transfer his registration to Lakhisarai. He added that he submitted a removal request for his Bankipur entry as well and possesses documentary proof.

Refusing to let the matter rest, Tejashwi Yadav demanded a formal FIR and questioned whether the Election Commission purposely enabled duplicate registrations for certain political figures.

These accusations come at a time when the SIR process has already gathered widespread criticism. Around 65.6 lakh names were removed from Bihar’s draft voter list, reducing the total to 7.24 crore voters. The Opposition has labelled the exercise as “vote theft,” staging protests in Parliament and accusing the government of targeting specific voter groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, defended the SIR exercise, stating that it aims to protect electoral integrity by preventing infiltration and denying voting rights to ineligible individuals.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone Of Rail Coach Facility In MP, Says India Will Soon Become World Power

Tags: biharSIRtejashwi yadavVijay Kumar Sinha

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone Of Rail Coach Facility In MP, Says India Will Soon Become World Power

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?