Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Lashes Out At Nitish Kumar Ahead of Assembly Polls

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Saturday lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said that he is saddened to support such a government which cannot curtail the rising crime, adding that I request the Bihar government to act on this matter promptly.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Saturday lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He said that he is saddened to support such a government which cannot curtail the rising crime, adding that I request the Bihar government to act on this matter promptly. 

Feel Ashamed To Support Bihar Government, Paswan said.

I feel ashamed that I am supporting such a government, under which crime has gone out of control, he said.

However, Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and the BJP is the alliance partner in Bihar with the Janata Dal (United).

Paswan’s comment came months ahead of the state Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in October or November this year.

The union minister said, “It seems the Bihar government has ‘completely bowed down’ in front of criminals, referencing a retired health department official being shot at by unknown assailants in the Gayaji district.”

Bihar Government Is Unsuccessful in Curtailing Crimes

“It looks like the government is unsuccessful in curtailing these incidents. If this keeps going on, then it will create a very frightening situation in our state,” Paswan said.

At the same time, Paswan also criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the party discussing a potential boycott of the assembly election amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission (ECI).

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 15,000 Pension Hike For Journalists In Bihar, Says ‘Khayal Rakh Rahe’

 

