Bihar Elections 2025: Left Parties Demand 35 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

With only days left before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the Bihar assembly election dates, cracks have appeared within the Mahagathbandhan. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) demanded 35 seats during a joint press conference. The CPI asked for 24 seats, while the CPM demanded 11. Leaders from both parties criticised the delay in announcing the seat-sharing formula, saying it could create confusion. They urged the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the larger partners in the alliance, to consider smaller allies while finalising the seat distribution.

Left Parties Cite 2020 Election Performance

The CPI and CPM justified their demand by citing their performance in the 2020 Bihar elections. The CPI contested six seats and won two, while the CPM contested four and won two. Meanwhile, the CPI-ML achieved significant results by winning 12 out of the 19 seats it contested. Left leaders argued that their performance showed strong voter support and asked for more seats this time. They said that ignoring the Left in the seat-sharing pact would weaken the alliance’s chances against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections.

Mahagathbandhan Faces Seat-Sharing Dilemma

The Mahagathbandhan is facing a dilemma similar to the ruling NDA over its seat-sharing formula. Reports suggest that the RJD is keen to contest 150 seats out of the 243 in Bihar. This would leave only 93 seats for all other alliance partners combined. Smaller parties have raised concerns over this distribution. Left parties fear that if the RJD contests on most of the seats, it will reduce their bargaining power. They demanded a fair formula that respects the contributions of all partners and strengthens the alliance’s unity ahead of the polls.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently hinted at his party’s intention to contest the majority of seats. While addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur last month, he declared that the RJD could contest all 243 seats. He called for unity among alliance partners but stressed that his party must lead the campaign. His remarks created unease among smaller partners like CPI, CPM, CPI-ML, and others, who worry about being sidelined in the final arrangement. The statement has intensified pressure within the alliance as seat-sharing talks continue without any clear announcement from its leadership.

Entry of New Allies Complicates Formula

The inclusion of new allies has further complicated seat-sharing talks. Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) have joined the Mahagathbandhan. Their entry has increased competition for seats within the alliance. Smaller parties now face stronger challenges in securing a larger share of constituencies. Left leaders warned that delays in finalising the formula would only weaken their campaign against the NDA. The alliance leadership is expected to hold more rounds of talks before the Election Commission declares the election dates.

