Home > India > Bihar

Bihar Late-Night Horror: Dancer Gets Gang-Raped By Six Men, Forced To Drink Alcohol, Rescued After She Manages To Call Cops From An Accused Phone

Bihar Late-Night Horror: Dancer Gets Gang-Raped By Six Men, Forced To Drink Alcohol, Rescued After She Manages To Call Cops From An Accused Phone

A spine-chilling crime has sent shockwaves through Bihar’s Purnia district, where a young orchestra dancer was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and gang-raped by six men on the foggy 10 January 2026 night.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2026 16:28:09 IST

A spine-chilling crime has sent shockwaves through Bihar’s Purnia district, where a young orchestra dancer was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and gang-raped by six men on the foggy 10 January 2026 night. The case has ignited outrage, renewed fears over women’s safety, and intensified calls for swift, uncompromising justice as police hunt the remaining accused. 

What Really Happened?

 The victim was abducted while returning home. The woman was taken far from the city, locked inside a godown, and subjected to hours of brutal assault. What followed was a harrowing fight for survival, ending with a desperate call to 112 that exposed the crime and led to one arrest.

According to the survivor, the attackers tied her mouth to prevent her from screaming. During the drive, she noticed a signboard reading “Dagarua”, which made her realise she had been taken far away from the city.

She was then brought to a godown, where four more men were already present. The survivor alleged that all six accused forced her to consume alcohol before sexually assaulting her one after the other.

How Dancer’s Police Call Exposed a Brutal Purnia Crime?

After the assault, five of the accused locked the godown from outside and fled, while one man, who was heavily intoxicated, remained behind and fell asleep. This moment gave the survivor a chance to act. Using the man’s mobile phone, she dialled the emergency number 112 and informed the police about the crime.

Police teams reached the location swiftly and broke open the locked door. Inside the godown, they found liquor bottles scattered around and one youth lying unconscious in a drunken state. The survivor was rescued and taken to GMCH for medical treatment.

Her statement was recorded at the hospital, following which police arrested Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Dagarua, from the spot. Authorities said raids are underway to trace and arrest the remaining five accused.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 4:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newsPurnia Gang Rape CasePurnia rape caseRape Case

