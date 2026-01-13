Hotel Horror in Ghaziabad: 34-Year-Old Labourer Beats Widow Girlfriend to Death, Sleeps Beside Her Corpse For Hours Before Calling Police

A chilling crime has emerged from Ghaziabad, where a 34-year-old labourer allegedly beat his widowed girlfriend to death inside a hotel room and then slept beside her corpse for hours before alerting the police on Sunday.

The incident reportedly unfolded at a Patel Nagar hotel after the couple checked in late at night, following which a violent assault left the woman with fatal internal injuries. Police were informed only the next morning, around 7 am, when the accused claimed the woman was unwell, only for officers to find her lifeless body in the room.

What Really Happened?

During interrogation, the accused, Praveen Kumar, a resident of Seva Nagar in Nandgram, told police that he and Aarti checked into Hotel New Royal King in Patel Nagar at around 10 pm on Saturday. The two reportedly consumed alcohol and food inside room number 207, after which an argument broke out. According to police, the dispute began when Kumar suspected Aarti of being in touch with another man and soon escalated into violence.

In his statement, Kumar claimed that Aarti slapped him during the argument, following which he allegedly started assaulting her using his fists and elbows. He told investigators that she scratched his face while trying to defend herself, which further angered him. Police said Kumar admitted to repeatedly punching and elbowing her on both sides of her ribcage.

The assault allegedly occurred around midnight, after which Aarti lost consciousness and collapsed on the bed. Kumar claimed he tried to wake her by shaking her, but received no response. He then stayed in the room and eventually fell asleep beside her.

At around 7 am on Sunday, Kumar woke up and again attempted to rouse Aarti. When she remained unresponsive, he allegedly tried to leave the hotel with his bag without informing the staff, an ACP said. Hotel employees stopped him at the gate, where he claimed his partner was unwell and that he was going to a nearby medical store.

The staff later checked the room and found the woman lying motionless. They instructed Kumar to inform the police, following which he dialled the 112 emergency helpline. Police said Kumar initially claimed he could not remember the events of the night, as both were intoxicated.

However, officials said the post-mortem findings contradicted his version. “There were no visible external injuries, but the internal damage was extensive,” an officer said, adding that Kumar appeared to believe the injuries would not be detected.

Post-Mortem Confirms Fatal Internal Injuries

Kumar was taken into custody after an autopsy revealed that the woman’s death was caused by shock and haemorrhage resulting from ante-mortem injuries. According to the post-mortem report, the victim had suffered multiple fractured ribs, ruptured lungs and liver, and severe internal bleeding in the chest and abdominal region. DCP (city) Dhawal Jaiswal said the nature and extent of the injuries clearly pointed to brutal physical assault.

Investigators said Aarti was a widow who lived in Ghaziabad with her 16-year-old son, Dakshya. Kumar was familiar with the family and had previously been a close associate of her late husband, Rohit Kumar. ACP Upasana Pandey added that Kumar told police he had been in a relationship with Aarti for around one and a half years, although the two had known each other since 2022.

Also Read: Bank Holiday Today, January 13: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Your State On The Occasion Of Lohri? Full List Inside