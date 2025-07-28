Home > India > Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise

Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise

During the hearing of pleas challenging the special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar, Justice Surya Kant told Association For Democratic Reforms counsel Gopal Sankarnarayanan that SIR is only a draft exercise.

Supreme Court of India (Photo credit- ANI)
Supreme Court of India (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 28, 2025 15:29:00 IST

Supreme Court on July 28, 2025, Monday heard the pleas challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to undertake the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the matter and have posted it for tomorrow, Tuesday (July 29, 2025). In the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appeared for the Association For Democratic Reforms. ADR had alleged that the enumeration forms of voters, which are being used to update the electoral rolls, are being mass-uploaded by the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO). 

Justice Surya Kant told Gopal that SIR is only a draft exercise and they (Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi) will quash everything the moment they agree with him. Gopal replied that there will be objections once the draft list of SIR will be published. 

Gopal Sankarnarayanan’s arguments

In the hearing, Gopal also said that the Election Commission of India has violated your lordship’s order. However, Justice Kant objected to this argument, and said that Gopa should read the counter again as ECI has not rejected the order. Gopal reasoned that the order is not being followed on the ground. “It seems their stand is that list of documents is not exhaustive…”, Justice Kant said that and asked Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for ECI, to include both Aadhaar and EPIC as valid SIR documents. 

What is EPIC?

An EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card), is commonly known as a Voter ID card and is an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India. It is primarily used for voting purposes in India. Apart from its primary purpose, it can also be used as general proof of identity, address, and age for other purposes. 

Also read: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Bihar Voter List Row Set To Dominate Parliament Monsoon Session

Tags: Bihar SIR revisionBihar SIR revision hearinghome-hero-pos-6Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha, Says ‘No Foreign Interruption To Stop Operation Sindoor’
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks with South Korean Counterpart To Boost Bilateral Ties
Discussion On Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar Will Defend Government; Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda To Counter In Parliament
Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal

LATEST NEWS

WWE Star Chad Gable Confirms Rotator Cuff Injury, Shares Positive Outlook
Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms
India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire
Molly Gordon Ended Up Spilling The Bear Spoilers To Logan Lerman, Admits, ‘I Can’t Keep A Secret’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ben Stokes For Unsportsmanlike Behavior, Dubs Him ‘Spoiled Kid’
Shanti Gold IPO Day 2: What You Need To Know Before It Closes On July 29
BLACKPINK Comes Together For Jennie’s Solo Song, Zayn Malik Marks Attendance With Daughter At Group’s NYC Concert
Ameesha Patel’s Stunning ‘Humraaz’ Throwback Sparks Fan Frenzy, Ignites Sequel Demands And Nostalgia Across Social Media Platforms
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?