Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise

Supreme Court on July 28, 2025, Monday heard the pleas challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to undertake the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the matter and have posted it for tomorrow, Tuesday (July 29, 2025). In the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appeared for the Association For Democratic Reforms. ADR had alleged that the enumeration forms of voters, which are being used to update the electoral rolls, are being mass-uploaded by the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO).

Justice Surya Kant told Gopal that SIR is only a draft exercise and they (Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi) will quash everything the moment they agree with him. Gopal replied that there will be objections once the draft list of SIR will be published.

Gopal Sankarnarayanan’s arguments

In the hearing, Gopal also said that the Election Commission of India has violated your lordship’s order. However, Justice Kant objected to this argument, and said that Gopa should read the counter again as ECI has not rejected the order. Gopal reasoned that the order is not being followed on the ground. “It seems their stand is that list of documents is not exhaustive…”, Justice Kant said that and asked Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for ECI, to include both Aadhaar and EPIC as valid SIR documents.

What is EPIC?

An EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card), is commonly known as a Voter ID card and is an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India. It is primarily used for voting purposes in India. Apart from its primary purpose, it can also be used as general proof of identity, address, and age for other purposes.

