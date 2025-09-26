Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched: 75 Lakh Woman Beneficiaries Received Rs 10,000 Each

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through video conferencing. During the launch, the Prime Minister directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women beneficiaries across Bihar, amounting to Rs 7,500 crore in total. The virtual event was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, state ministers, and senior officials. The initiative marks a major step by the NDA government in Bihar towards empowering women and strengthening rural livelihoods.

Prime Minister Modi, while launching the scheme, said he felt proud to be part of such an initiative during the festive days of Navratri. Addressing women beneficiaries virtually, PM Modi said, “I see lakhs of women on the screen, and their blessings are a great source of strength for us. I express my gratitude to them.” He highlighted that 75 lakh women have already enrolled in the scheme, and an initial amount of Rs 10,000 has been deposited into each of their accounts under direct benefit transfer.

Nitish Kumar Says Scheme Aims to Benefit Entire Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, present at the launch, praised the Prime Minister’s efforts to empower women in the state. He said, “A lot of work is being done for women, and the Prime Minister is working for them. The previous government worked only for families, not for society. We do not look after our families; we work for the whole of Bihar.” Nitish Kumar emphasized that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will promote self-employment, financial independence, and social empowerment among women across Bihar.

Scheme Holds Significance Ahead of Bihar Elections

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. According to officials, the scheme aims to support one woman from each family in starting or expanding livelihood activities of their choice. Each beneficiary will receive an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000, with the possibility of additional support of up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases. Officials said the scheme is designed to encourage self-reliance, skill development, and entrepreneurship, making it a vital step for rural and urban women across Bihar.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Hails Scheme as Historic

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared his views on the scheme through a post on X. He wrote, “A historic day for the daughters and sisters of Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has transferred a total amount of Rs 7,500 crore; Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.” He added that the financial assistance will not only boost self-employment opportunities but will also make women self-reliant, empowered, and economically independent. The scheme has been projected as a milestone in women’s welfare policies in the state.

