LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > India > BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accepted the resignation of the Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from the party’s primary membership. The party, however, rejected the reasons that the MLA has cited in the letter.

T Raja Singh (Photo Credit- @TigerRajaSingh

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 15:14:08 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accepted the resignation of the Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from the party’s primary membership. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh wrote a letter to T Raja Singh and informed him that the party national president JP Nadda had accepted his resignation. However, the political party has rejected the reasons for quitting that the MLA cited in the resignation letter.

Why Raja Singh resigned from the BJP’s primary membership?

Raja Singh had resigned from the BJP’s primary membership following the media reports of the possibility of the party leader N Ramachander Rao being appointed the Telangana BJP chief. The media reports turned out to be true and Ramachander Rao has now been appointed the Telangana BJP chief. In the letter, Raja Singh wrote that Ramachander Rao’s appointment came as a shock and disappointment not just to him but to lakhs of karyakartas, leaders and voters who stood by the party through every high and low. 

Who is N Ramachander Rao?

Ramachander Rao’s political links with BJP traces back to 1977 when he served as the State Executive member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Mr. Rao had served as State secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from 1980 – 82 and president of BJP – Hyderabad city. Born on April 27 of 1959, Ramachander Rao earned Bachelor of Arts from Osmania University in 1980 and a M.A. degree in 1982. Mr. Rao is a Bachelor of Law student of the 1982-85 batch at the university. Ramachander Rao also started his practice in District and Sessions Courts in Hyderabad and predominantly practiced in Metropolitan courts in Nampally and High court of Telangana (Erstwhile High Court of Andhra Pradesh).

Also read: BJP MLA Raja Singh Resigns Over New State President Appointment

Tags: MLA T Raja Singh resignationT Raja Singh resignation acceptedTelangana MLA T RajaTelangana MLA T Raja Singh

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?