BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accepted the resignation of the Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from the party’s primary membership. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh wrote a letter to T Raja Singh and informed him that the party national president JP Nadda had accepted his resignation. However, the political party has rejected the reasons for quitting that the MLA cited in the resignation letter.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda accepts the resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from the party with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/CJIAKvhQrk — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2025

Why Raja Singh resigned from the BJP’s primary membership?

Raja Singh had resigned from the BJP’s primary membership following the media reports of the possibility of the party leader N Ramachander Rao being appointed the Telangana BJP chief. The media reports turned out to be true and Ramachander Rao has now been appointed the Telangana BJP chief. In the letter, Raja Singh wrote that Ramachander Rao’s appointment came as a shock and disappointment not just to him but to lakhs of karyakartas, leaders and voters who stood by the party through every high and low.

Who is N Ramachander Rao?

Ramachander Rao’s political links with BJP traces back to 1977 when he served as the State Executive member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Mr. Rao had served as State secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from 1980 – 82 and president of BJP – Hyderabad city. Born on April 27 of 1959, Ramachander Rao earned Bachelor of Arts from Osmania University in 1980 and a M.A. degree in 1982. Mr. Rao is a Bachelor of Law student of the 1982-85 batch at the university. Ramachander Rao also started his practice in District and Sessions Courts in Hyderabad and predominantly practiced in Metropolitan courts in Nampally and High court of Telangana (Erstwhile High Court of Andhra Pradesh).

