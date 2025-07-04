Live Tv
BJP Leader Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Of Spreading Fake News On COVID-19 Vaccines: 'Register The First Complaint Against Him'

BJP Leader Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Of Spreading Fake News On COVID-19 Vaccines: ‘Register The First Complaint Against Him’

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 17:19:04 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader MP Lahar Singh Siroya accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news for his recent allegations linking Covid-19 vaccines with a spree of heart attack related fatalities deaths in Hassan district. Karnataka CM said that there is no vaccine against “dissident” activities. In a Twitter post, the BJP MP wrote that Karnataka government should implement the 7-year jail term and fine on Siddaramaiah first for spreading misinformation about Covid vaccines. 

“Hope someone in the Congress questions him….”

The BJP MP further added that he hopes someone in the Congress cautions Siddaramaiah. As per Lahar, perhaps there is nobody left to caution the Karnataka CM because no one in his own High Command or locally think his government can last for a long time. The BJP MP concluded the tweet writing that there is no vaccine against dissident activities.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls Siddaramaiah allegations factually incorrect

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, Asia’s leading bio-pharmaceuticals enterprise, has also countered the Karnataka CM’s allegations on vaccines. Kiran tweeted that COVID-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework. The Chairperson added that the vaccines have been developed after following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety. “To suggest that these vaccines were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation”, Kiran wrote. 

Union Health Ministry on the link between Covid-19 vaccination and the reports of sudden deaths

On July 2, the Union Health Ministry has said in a press release that studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), All India Medical Institute (AIIMS) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have established that there is no direct link between Covid-19 vaccination and the reports of sudden deaths in the country. 

Also read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’

