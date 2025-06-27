BJP Slams Congress For Renaming Annapurna Canteens

Raj Kiran BathulaThe Telangana BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for its controversial decision to rename the popular ‘Annapurna Canteens’—which serve subsidized meals to the poor—as ‘Indira Canteens’.

Calling it an “unwarranted, insensitive, and politically motivated” move, the BJP termed the renaming as a direct affront to the sentiments of the Hindu majority, and yet another attempt to erase cultural symbols deeply rooted in India’s civilizational identity.

Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subhash condemned the decision in the strongest possible terms.

“Annapurna is not just a name—it symbolizes Goddess Annapurna, the divine mother who nourishes the world.

To replace such a sacred name with that of a political leader, and that too Indira Gandhi, whose regime imposed the darkest chapter of Indian democracy—the Emergency—is nothing short of an insult to Hindu traditions and collective national memory,” he said.

Annapurna Canteens, first introduced in Hyderabad to provide wholesome meals at just ₹5 for the urban poor and daily wage earners, had earned goodwill for their noble, apolitical intention.

“This scheme was launched with the spirit of Anna Daanam, one of the highest forms of charity in Hindu dharma.

Replacing this with a political brand name, particularly one mired in historical controversy, is a disgraceful act of political appropriation,” Subhash added.

The BJP questioned the Congress government’s moral authority to stamp a public welfare scheme, funded by the taxpayers and implemented through the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), with the name of a former Congress leader.

“This is not a private trust, nor is this being run by the Congress Party. The use of public funds to immortalize one political dynasty reeks of entitlement and autocracy,” said Subhash.

According to GHMC data, Annapurna canteens serve over 25,000 meals daily across more than 150 locations in Hyderabad, catering primarily to migrant laborers, daily wagers, and the urban poor.

The BJP spokesperson also pointed out the highly insensitive timing of this decision. “The announcement comes at a time when the country is observing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency (1975-77)—a period of mass arrests, press censorship, and suspension of civil liberties—all under the rule of Indira Gandhi.

While the nation reflects on those dark times, the Congress shamelessly tries to whitewash history and glorify the very person responsible,” he said.

Subhash accused the Congress of engaging in systematic minority appeasement while ignoring the sentiments of the Hindu majority.

“From questioning Ram Mandir to ridiculing Sanatan Dharma, and now this symbolic insult through name changes—this is part of a larger Congress agenda to undermine Hindu civilizational ethos for vote-bank politics.”

The BJP has demanded an immediate rollback of the decision and warned the Revanth Reddy government against playing with religious sentiments for short-term political gains.

“Let the government be warned—sentiments are not to be trifled with.

If the Congress thinks it can trample over the beliefs of millions of Hindus with impunity, it will face public backlash not just in Telangana but across India,” Subhash said.

The BJP has also hinted at launching statewide protests if the government fails to reverse the decision, and has urged civil society, religious leaders, and cultural bodies to stand up against what it termed as “the Congress’s deliberate attempt to secularize and politicize every public space.”

