BJP Slams Revanth Govt Over ‘Delayed’ CBI Probe into Kaleshwaram Scam

Hyderabad, Telangana.

Raj Kiran Bathula / Hyderabad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government, terming its decision to hand over the alleged Kaleshwaram irrigation scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as “too little, too late.”

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Monday, BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subash accused the government of deliberately delaying a central probe despite repeated demands from the BJP ever since the Congress came to power.

Subash alleged that the state government’s move to first constitute the Justice Ghosh Committee, instead of immediately referring the case to an investigative agency, had allowed crucial evidence to be tampered with.

“The delay raises suspicion of a discreet understanding between the Congress and the BRS. If the government had been sincere, it could have entrusted the case to the CID, Vigilance or other state agencies long ago. Now, much of the critical evidence may have evaporated,” Subash charged.

He further argued that the timing of the CBI announcement appeared politically motivated. “Whatever the Ghosh Committee has reported, the CBI may now be left with precious little to uncover. This looks more like an attempt to dilute the scam than expose it,” he said.

Despite his criticism, the BJP leader urged the state government to extend full cooperation to the CBI. “The Congress regime must ensure accountability for the reckless escalation of project costs under the previous government, which drained the state exchequer. People of Telangana deserve the truth,” Subash added.

On another front, Subash also targeted the Congress over its stance on 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies. He dismissed the government’s claim that clearance from the Centre was required, calling it an “excuse to cover up inaction.”

“If the Revanth Reddy government is truly committed to the cause of Backward Classes, it could have promulgated an ordinance instead of blaming the Centre. Excuses won’t do governance must take precedence over political posturing,” he remarked.

With a tinge of sarcasm, Subash concluded, “At least now, better sense seems to have prevailed on the government for deciding to bring in an ordinance.”

