LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’

BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after she accused the Election Commission of interference and called it a “Tughlaki commission.”

Kiren Rijiju jibes at Mamata Banerjee amid SIR row (IMAGE: X)
Kiren Rijiju jibes at Mamata Banerjee amid SIR row (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 18, 2026 20:20:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her reported remarks on the Election Commission, questioning how she assumed office after winning elections three times.

Responding to Banerjee’s statement regarding the Election Commission, Rijiju said, “First, ask her how she became Chief Minister after winning elections three times?”

The Union Minister’s remarks come amid a political exchange between leaders over comments about the Election Commission’s functioning.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Election Commission, alleging that it was interfering in state matters and threatening officials and said that any attempt to “kill democracy” by anyone would be met with a “befitting reply.”

“The Chief Minister called the poll panel “Tughlaki commission” and alleged that state government officers were being harassed.
Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee accused the poll body of overreach and harassment. “The ECI is interfering in every state matter. They’re threatening. We will follow the rules. But this is a Tughlaki commission. If you cross the boundary, then the people will reply with a sixer,” Banerjee said.

She alleged that common citizens were also facing harassment.”They are harassing common people. If steps are taken against the EROs against the complainants from the BJP, then why will there be no action against the ECI?” she asked.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP-led government would not remain in power beyond 2026.

“After 2026, the Central government will lose power. If anyone wants to kill democracy, then I will give a befitting reply. If needed, I will take this worldwide,” she said.

“Whoever is threatening the officers, I would like to remind them that the ECI can’t do anything without the rules. You will be finished. I am not blaming everyone from the commission, but I don’t like this Mohammad Bin Tughlaq. They’re like a washing machine, washing away the democratic rights,” she alleged.

The Trinamool Congress leader said she is prepared for any consequences. “I am ready to go to jail, if you want to kill me, then kill me. I am ready to sacrifice anything for the people. We have all the evidence with us, will expose everyone,” she said.

“See the Bangladesh election, how they have done it peacefully. Your threat culture is killing the democracy. I would remind….who is conspiring against us that we got your history. Don’t take revenge on the people,” she added. Politics in Bengal has heated up as the state will face assembly polls in the first half of this year.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces a major challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocker: 72-Year-Old Retired ISRO Employee Strangles Wife, 65, With A Towel In Apartment, Confesses To Neighbour: ‘Was Anxious About Her…’

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kiren Rijijulatest india newsmamata banerjeeSIR

RELATED News

Hyderabad Horror: 30-Year-Old Techie Murdered By Ex-Husband Weeks After Her 2nd Marriage, Stabbed And Bludgeoned With A Flower Pot Inside Home

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Galgotias University Blames “Ill-Informed” Faculty Neha Singh For China Robodog Row At AI Summit As Her “Your 6 Can Be My 9” Remark Goes Viral

12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

LATEST NEWS

Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

IND vs NED: Abhishek Sharma Registers Third Straight Duck, Enters Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

No-Cookie Era Begins: LeBron James Makes Championship Statement as Los Angeles Lakers Bank on Vintage Greatness in Playoff Push

Ramadan 2026 Start Date: Will India Begin Fasting On Feb 19? Check Sehri And Iftar Times For Major Cities

National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

‘Indian Dog’: 22-Year-Old Indian Sikh Nurse Left With Bleeding Nose After Alleged Racial Attack At Australia Gym, Says, ‘I Don’t Feel Safe After This’

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Ventura AirConnect Launches Flights Between Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Other Cities

Will Home Loan Relief Continue In 2026 After 125 BPS Repo Rate Cuts In 2025?

Emmanuel Macron Announces France’s Plan to Ease Student Visas And Offer More English Courses

BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’
BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’
BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’
BJP vs TMC: Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Tughlaki Commission’ Remark Amid SIR Row, Asks, ‘How Did She Win Thrice?’

QUICK LINKS