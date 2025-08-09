Blinkit Offers FREE Kaju Katli On Raksha Bandhan, Check Here

Blinkit announced on X that it is offering a free box of Kaju Katli with Raksha Bandhan orders above Rs 999. The company confirmed the offer will remain valid for a limited time and only while stocks last. Customers can place their orders through the Blinkit app or website to avail of the promotion. Blinkit stated that the free Kaju Katli will be delivered along with the eligible order. The initiative comes as part of the company’s festive promotions ahead of Raksha Bandhan. The announcement aims to attract customers planning to shop for sweets and gifts during the festival.

Offer Details and Eligibility

Blinkit clarified the details of the promotion in its announcement. The offer provides a free 200g box of Kaju Katli with every order worth Rs 999 or more. Customers must meet the minimum order value to qualify for the offer. The promotion will run for a limited time during the Raksha Bandhan season and will end when stocks run out.

The offer is available only on the Blinkit platform, which can be accessed through its mobile app or official website. Eligible customers will receive the complimentary Kaju Katli with their delivered order at no extra cost.

Additional Raksha Bandhan Specials

Along with the free Kaju Katli promotion, Blinkit is promoting other festive products for Raksha Bandhan. The platform is offering a range of gift hampers, assorted sweets, and festival-specific items for customers.

Shoppers can browse the Raksha Bandhan specials section on the Blinkit app or website to explore these options. The company is focusing on delivering festive essentials quickly to ensure they arrive in time for the celebrations. The limited-time offers aim to enhance the shopping experience and encourage customers to place their orders early before stock availability becomes limited during the festive rush.

